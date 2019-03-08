Search

Arrests made in Manor Park murder

PUBLISHED: 18:11 26 April 2019 | UPDATED: 18:11 26 April 2019

Noore Bashir Salad... murdered in Chuch Road, Manor Park, at 9.15pm on Monday, April 8. Picture: Met Police

MPS

Police have announced that they have made 11 arrests in the investigation into Noore Bashir Salad’s murder.

Mr Salad, 22, was killed on Church Road in Manor Park on April 8. Police and paramedics were called at around 9.30pm but he died at the scene.

The next day, a 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder along with a woman, 27, on suspicion of assisting an offender. Both were bailed pending a court date in early May.

Over April 24 and 25 in London, police arrested five men in their 20s on suspicion of murder, two of them remain in custody.

At the same time, on April 25, two men in their 20s and two in their 30s were arrested on suspicion of murder in Birmingham. All four are still in police custody.

Detective Inspector John Marriot is from the Homicide and Major Crime Command, who are investigating the murder.

He said: “This was a brutal and senseless attack on a young man who had his whole life ahead of him.

“The pace of our enquiries has recently intensified and we are doing all we can to get justice for Noore and the family who have been left behind.

“There are still pieces of the puzzle surrounding this murder that are missing and I urge anyone who has information to get in touch.”

Anyone who has information about Mr Salad's killing is asked to call police on 101 quoting 7566/8APR or call the incident room on 020 8345 3715. Police can also be contacted on twitter via @MetCC. Crimestoppers can be reached anonymously on 0800 555 111.

