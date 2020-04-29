Custom House stabbing: Police release car picture in bid to trace killers of David Gomoh
PUBLISHED: 14:23 29 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:23 29 April 2020
Detectives investigating the death of David Gomoh in Custom House have released a picture of a car they believe was used and abandoned by his killers.
The 24-year-old NHS worker was stabbed in Freemasons Road, near the junction with Kerry Close, at around 10.25pm on Sunday, April 26.
Police say the attack was unprovoked and believe those involved left the scene in a stolen silver Dodge Caliber that was abandoned at about 10.30pm in Lincoln Road, Plaistow, after driving through the no entry sign from Cumberland Road.
This car had been stolen in Dagenham on April 16 and was on cloned plates when it was recovered.
Officers say it it is distinctive as it has a temporary wheel on the front passenger side.
Police want to speak to anyone who was in the area or anyone who remembers seeing this car, whether before or after the attack. No arrests have yet been made.
Anyone who has dash cam footage, or CCTV of the area around where the car was dumped, should contact detectives on 020 8345 3985 or 101, quoting CAD 8371/26APR.
To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org
