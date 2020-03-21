Murder detectives in East Ham appeal for witnesses to fatal stabbing of Shadika Patel

Detectives investigating the murder of a woman in East Ham on Thursday are appealing for information and witnesses as local officers continue to conduct additional patrols in the area.

Shadika Mohsin Patel, 40, was stabbed at around just before 1am on Thursday, March 19, in Altmore Avenue near the junction with Barking Road.

Ms Patel died later in hospital, and a post-mortem examination revealed cause of death as blood loss following multiple stab wounds. Next of kin have been informed.

Detectives from Specialist Crime North are investigating. They continue to retain an open mind as to any motive for the attack and are not, at present, linking the murder to any other investigation.

Det Insp John Marriott (Specialist Crime) said: “This tragic incident took place in a busy area with a number of buses running along Barking Road. There will be people who saw or heard something that may be significant, and I need to hear from them.

“Ms Patel was the mother of two teenage sons, but she lived alone in Plaistow. She does seem to have led a relatively isolated life recently, and I do want to speak with anybody who may have known her or seen her in the weeks before her murder.”

Enquiries are ongoing, including extensive analysis of CCTV, detailed forensic investigations and door to door-to-door enquiries in the area.

Any witnesses or anyone with information that may assist the investigation are asked to call the incident room in 020 8345 3715.

Information can also be reported 100per cent anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Det Insp Marriott also appealed directly to local residents. He said: “Such tragic incidents are extremely rare, and I am well aware of the shock it has caused. My colleagues and I are working tirelessly to identify and apprehend the person responsible for this despicable killing, and the support and assistance of the local community is invaluable to us.

“It is worth repeating our advice to residents to take sensible steps to stay safe. Please be aware of your surroundings and, where possible, avoid walking alone late at night. If you see anything suspicious, call police, and in an emergency dial 999.

“Officers from the Met’s North East BCU have been conducting additional patrols in and around the East Ham area. These patrols will be continuing in the coming days. Please do speak with officers if you have any information relating to the tragic murder of Ms Patel, if you need advice on staying safe or if you know something that could help officers to continue tackling crime in the area.”

In the early hours of Friday, March 20, a 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder. He has been released under investigation.