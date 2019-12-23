Police appeal after man, 29, stabbed to death in Royal Docks

A man has died after being stabbed in Hanameel Street, Royal Docks, in the early hours of Saturday, December 21. Picture: Google Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a man was stabbed to death in Royal Docks early Saturday morning.

Police were called by London Ambulance Service shortly after 2am on December 21 to reports of people fighting and a man stabbed in Hanameel Street.

The man, believed to be aged 29, was pronounced dead at the scene at 2.44am.

His next of kin have been informed and formal identification awaits.

A post-mortem examination will be held today (Monday, December 23).

A 23-year-old man arrested on Saturday in connection with the incident was later released without further action.

Detectives from the Specialist Crime Command are investigating.

Detective Inspector Steve Keogh said: "I am grateful to those people who have come forward already, but I am certain that there are others who were in and around Hanameel Street who will have seen or heard something that may be significant.

"I am appealing for all of those people to come forward and speak with police, or, if they wish to remain anonymous, to contact Crimestoppers."

Anyone with information, images or video that could assist police is asked to contact 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 880/21Dec, or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

- If you have information about someone you suspect to be carrying a weapon or involved in criminal activity and you do not want to speak to police, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

It is 100 per cent anonymous. They never ask your name and cannot trace your call or IP address.

- Young people can also contact the charity Fearless via their website: fearless.org.

They are also independent from police. They offer advice on where to get support, and let you pass on information about crime 100 per cent anonymously.

Fearless will never record or trace your call or IP address.