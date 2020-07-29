Police release images of three men sought in connection with fatal shooting

Police are looking for Stratford man Nana Oppong, 40 (left), Brentwood man Israar Shah, 36 (centre) and Stratford man Temitope Adeyinka, 36 (right). Picture: Essex Police Archant

Police investigating the death of a man in Essex have released pictures of three people they would like to speak to.

Nana Oppong, 40, and Temitope Adeyinka, 36, both from Stratford, and 36-year-old Israar Shah from Brentwood are being sought by Essex Police following a fatal shooting in Roydon.

Robert Powell, 50, died after being shot multiple times in the early hours of Saturday, June 13.

Mr Oppong, who is also known as “Enz”, is 5ft 6in, of proportionate build and has links to east London areas.

Mr Adeyinka, also known as “Limo”, is 5ft 8in and of a medium build and has links to parts of east London, in particular Stratford and Bow.

Mr Shah, who also goes by the name “Slick”, is 6ft 1in, of slim build and also known to have links to east London, including Romford.

Detective Chief Inspector Stephen Jennings, who is leading the investigation, said: “Members of the public who see any of these men are asked not to approach them and call 999 immediately.

“We have a team of people dedicated to this investigation, working extremely hard around the clock to find the person or people responsible for Robert’s death.

“Speaking to Oppong, Shah and Adeyinka is a significant part of our investigation and we need them, or anyone with information about where they are, to get in contact with us.”

If you have information on the whereabouts of Nana Oppong, Israar Shah or Temitope Adeyinka, call 999 immediately.

Alternatively, you can anonymously contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.