Police release images of three men sought in connection with fatal shooting

PUBLISHED: 14:48 29 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:50 29 July 2020

Police are looking for Stratford man Nana Oppong, 40 (left), Brentwood man Israar Shah, 36 (centre) and Stratford man Temitope Adeyinka, 36 (right). Picture: Essex Police

Police are looking for Stratford man Nana Oppong, 40 (left), Brentwood man Israar Shah, 36 (centre) and Stratford man Temitope Adeyinka, 36 (right). Picture: Essex Police

Police investigating the death of a man in Essex have released pictures of three people they would like to speak to.

Nana Oppong, 40, and Temitope Adeyinka, 36, both from Stratford, and 36-year-old Israar Shah from Brentwood are being sought by Essex Police following a fatal shooting in Roydon.

Nana Oppong, 40, and Temitope Adeyinka, 36, both from Stratford, and 36-year-old Israar Shah from Brentwood are being sought by Essex Police following a fatal shooting in Roydon.

Robert Powell, 50, died after being shot multiple times in the early hours of Saturday, June 13.

Mr Oppong, who is also known as “Enz”, is 5ft 6in, of proportionate build and has links to east London areas.

Mr Adeyinka, also known as “Limo”, is 5ft 8in and of a medium build and has links to parts of east London, in particular Stratford and Bow.

Mr Shah, who also goes by the name “Slick”, is 6ft 1in, of slim build and also known to have links to east London, including Romford.

Detective Chief Inspector Stephen Jennings, who is leading the investigation, said: “Members of the public who see any of these men are asked not to approach them and call 999 immediately.

“We have a team of people dedicated to this investigation, working extremely hard around the clock to find the person or people responsible for Robert’s death.

“Speaking to Oppong, Shah and Adeyinka is a significant part of our investigation and we need them, or anyone with information about where they are, to get in contact with us.”

If you have information on the whereabouts of Nana Oppong, Israar Shah or Temitope Adeyinka, call 999 immediately.

Alternatively, you can anonymously contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Custom House newsagent celebrates 30 years behind the counter

Bharat Desai (left) beams after friends and customers award him for 30 years of service behind the counter at Butchers Road Newsagent. Picture: Daz

Romford cyclist loses fight for life after crash in Forest Gate, man in his 20s arrested

A cyclist from Romford has died following a collision with a car at the junction of Romford Road and Crosby Road in Forest Gate. Picture: Google

Forest Gate man jailed for his part in £4.5million money laundering scam

Part of the haul discovered by police

Covid-19 survivor tells of his ordeal and its lasting impact as he urges people to take coronavirus seriously

Shimol Khakhar, who spent 20 days in ITU at Newham Hospital with coronavirus, has urged people to follow the advice and take the illness seriously. Picture: Barts Health

Boy, 17, is ninth person to be arrested in connection with death of Stephen Morrisson

Stephen Morrisson, 30, from Plaistow died from a stab wound after being found injured on Epping Road, Epping on Tuesday, June 30. Picture: Essex Police

