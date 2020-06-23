Police appeal after car reaches 100mph in 30mph zone during Canning Town pursuit

Police are looking for this man in connection with driving offences in Newham after a car reached 100mph in a 30mph zone.

Detectives from the Roads and Transport Policing Command want to speak to Skye Anderson-King, 30, in relation to an incident on Thursday, June 18.

The driver of a black Audi S1 failed to stop for police and an authorised pursuit was initiated on the A13 Newham Way, Canning Town.

Officers pursued the driver, who went through red traffic lights against the flow of the traffic.

Due to the dangerous manner of driving and risk exposed to members of the public, the decision was made to end the pursuit in Dock Road, Royal Docks.

The vehicle was later found abandoned in Renfrew Close, Beckton.

Mr Anderson-King is known to have links to Brent and Newham.

Detective Superintendent Andy Cox of the Roads and Transport Policing Command said: “We urgently wish to speak with Skye Anderson-King in relation to an incident in which a driver of a black Audi S1 failed to stop for police.

“The vehicle reached speeds of 100mph in a 30mph zone at a time when pedestrians and cyclists were present.

“Such driving puts the public at considerable risk and incidents like this are taken very seriously.”

Anyone who has any information on the whereabouts of Mr Anderson-King is asked to contact MetCC on 101 or tweet @MetCC.

Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org and quoting reference CAD 7079/18JUN20.