Police appeal after reports of homophobic chanting by West Ham fans

Police are appealing for witnesses after reports of homophobic chanting at West Ham's game against Brighton at London Stadium. Picture: John Walton/PA Wire. PA Wire/PA Images

The Met is appealing for witnesses and footage after homophobic abuse was heard at West Ham's match against Brighton.

Police say homophobic chanting was heard by a number of people during the match in the Sir Trevor Brooking Stand at the London Stadium on Saturday, February 1.

It is believed to have involved home fans.

Anyone who witnessed the chanting or has video footage of it is asked to come forward.

It follows the arrest of two West Ham fans at the game on suspicion of making homophobic gestures, who were later released under investigation.

Inspector Matt Ashmead from the Met's public order investigation team said: "We take allegations such as these extremely seriously and will act accordingly to any information brought to our attention.

"We work in partnership with the club and the stadium safety team to identify those who commit hate crime at football and we will take robust action against them.

"With the assistance of law-abiding fans this weekend we were able to identify and arrest two individuals who were obtusely shouting homophobic abuse towards other supporters during this game.

"We welcome any further information or footage that would supply further evidence, or identify other offenders.

"Behaviour like this is completely unacceptable and perpetrators will be held accountable for their actions, so that the majority of law-abiding fans can enjoy a football game without the minority ruining their experience."

Anyone who can assist the investigation is asked to call 020 8246 9386 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

On Monday, a club spokesman said: "West Ham United is disgusted to hear of alleged homophobic incidents at the game against Brighton and Hove Albion.

"The matter is now with the police but anyone found guilty of acting in a discriminatory manner will be banned for life from London Stadium and from travelling with the club."