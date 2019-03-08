Breaking

Plaistow murder: Homicide detectives name 18-year-old stabbed to death on Chadd Green

Santino Angelo Dymiter died after being stabbed in Plaistow. Picture: Met Police Archant

Murder detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of an 18-year-old in Plaistow have named the victim as Santino Angelo Dymiter.

Police were called at around 3.30pm on Monday, August 26, to a critically injured man on Chadd Green.

Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service and found Santino suffering from stab injuries.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at 16:33hrs.

Although formal identification is yet to take place, officers are now confident of his identity.

His next of kin have been informed.

A post-mortem examination held on Wednesday, August 28 at East Ham Mortuary confirmed cause of death as a stab wound.

Homicide detectives from the Specialist Crime Command are investigating.

Det Ch Insp Laurence Smith said: "Santino was stabbed in the street, in the middle of the afternoon.

"I am certain that this brutal attack, or the aftermath, will have been witnessed by a number of people, some of whom may not have come forward.

"The suspects fled the scene into Pelly Road, in a black Ford S-Max, which was found abandoned soon after on Stansfeld Road, E16 with extensive damage and two flat tyres.

"Did you see this vehicle prior to, or after the attack?

"The scene is close to Plaistow Underground Station and the area would have been busy."

Any witnesses, or anyone with information, is asked to contact the incident room on 020 8345 3985 or via 101 quoting reference Cad 5133/26Aug.

To remain anonymous, call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

Any young people who have information about violence or knife crime can visit www.fearless.org where they can pass on information anonymously - your I.P address will not be traced.

Fearless is part of the Crimestoppers charity, and is also independent of the police.