Search

Advanced search

Breaking

Plaistow murder: Homicide detectives name 18-year-old stabbed to death on Chadd Green

PUBLISHED: 11:00 30 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:16 30 August 2019

Santino Angelo Dymiter died after being stabbed in Plaistow. Picture: Met Police

Santino Angelo Dymiter died after being stabbed in Plaistow. Picture: Met Police

Archant

Murder detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of an 18-year-old in Plaistow have named the victim as Santino Angelo Dymiter.

Police were called at around 3.30pm on Monday, August 26, to a critically injured man on Chadd Green.

Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service and found Santino suffering from stab injuries.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at 16:33hrs.

Although formal identification is yet to take place, officers are now confident of his identity.

His next of kin have been informed.

A post-mortem examination held on Wednesday, August 28 at East Ham Mortuary confirmed cause of death as a stab wound.

Homicide detectives from the Specialist Crime Command are investigating.

You may also want to watch:

Det Ch Insp Laurence Smith said: "Santino was stabbed in the street, in the middle of the afternoon.

"I am certain that this brutal attack, or the aftermath, will have been witnessed by a number of people, some of whom may not have come forward.

"The suspects fled the scene into Pelly Road, in a black Ford S-Max, which was found abandoned soon after on Stansfeld Road, E16 with extensive damage and two flat tyres.

"Did you see this vehicle prior to, or after the attack?

"The scene is close to Plaistow Underground Station and the area would have been busy."

Any witnesses, or anyone with information, is asked to contact the incident room on 020 8345 3985 or via 101 quoting reference Cad 5133/26Aug.

To remain anonymous, call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

Any young people who have information about violence or knife crime can visit www.fearless.org where they can pass on information anonymously - your I.P address will not be traced.

Fearless is part of the Crimestoppers charity, and is also independent of the police.

Related articles

Most Read

Teenager stabbed to death in Plaistow

The teenager was stabbed to death in Chadd Green. Picture: Google

Plaistow stabbing: Flowers and candles in memory of teenager

Tributes left to the 18-year-old stabbing victim, named locally as Santino, in Chadd Green, Plaistow. Picture: Jon King

Residents speak out about rising knife crime in Plaistow after fatal stabbing of teenager

Chadd Green, Plaistow was cordoned off on Tuesday (August 27) as police cotinued to investigate the fatal stabbing of an18-year-old man. Picture: Andrew Brookes

Newham sees largest fall in pub numbers as 1-in-10 closed last year

Victoria Cross pub in Manor Park

Plaistow shop’s alcohol licence suspended after teen stabbed over price of a drink

The International Food Store has been given five weeks to put its house in order after a teenager was stabbed following a row over the price of a drink. Picture: Google

Most Read

Teenager stabbed to death in Plaistow

The teenager was stabbed to death in Chadd Green. Picture: Google

Plaistow stabbing: Flowers and candles in memory of teenager

Tributes left to the 18-year-old stabbing victim, named locally as Santino, in Chadd Green, Plaistow. Picture: Jon King

Residents speak out about rising knife crime in Plaistow after fatal stabbing of teenager

Chadd Green, Plaistow was cordoned off on Tuesday (August 27) as police cotinued to investigate the fatal stabbing of an18-year-old man. Picture: Andrew Brookes

Newham sees largest fall in pub numbers as 1-in-10 closed last year

Victoria Cross pub in Manor Park

Plaistow shop’s alcohol licence suspended after teen stabbed over price of a drink

The International Food Store has been given five weeks to put its house in order after a teenager was stabbed following a row over the price of a drink. Picture: Google

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Plaistow murder: Homicide detectives name 18-year-old stabbed to death on Chadd Green

Santino Angelo Dymiter died after being stabbed in Plaistow. Picture: Met Police

Embleton says Orient are looking forward to Salford clash

T20: Porter pleased to help Essex beat Surrey

Jamie Porter celebrates taking the wicket of Mark Stoneman during Surrey vs Essex Eagles, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at the Kia Oval on 29th August 2019

T20: Bopara blast helps Essex see off Surrey

Ravi Bopara of Essex leaves the field at the end of the innings during Surrey vs Essex Eagles, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at the Kia Oval on 29th August 2019

University students help non-native speakers in the community to improve their English skills

University of East London ESOL teachers with summer school students. Picture: UEL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists