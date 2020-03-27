Search

Advanced search

Murder investigation launched in Plaistow after woman’s body found in church grounds

PUBLISHED: 14:00 27 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:02 27 March 2020

A woman's body was found in the grounds of Memorial Community Church on Barking Road, Plaistow on Thursday afternoon, March 26. Picture: Google

A woman's body was found in the grounds of Memorial Community Church on Barking Road, Plaistow on Thursday afternoon, March 26. Picture: Google

Archant

Police have launched a murder investigation after a woman’s body was found in the grounds of a church in Plaistow.

The Met were called at 3.09pm on Thursday (March 26) to reports of a body outside Memorial Community Church in Barking Road.

The victim, in her early 40s, had multiple injuries and was declared dead at the scene.

Police are attempting to trace her next of kin.

It’s believed she was injured between 12.45am and 1.45am on Thursday.

A crime scene is in place and officers are conducting a detailed search in the surrounding area.

You may also want to watch:

Road closures remain in place.

There have not been any arrests and enquiries continue.

Det Insp Darren Jones, who is leading the investigation, said: “We are working hard to establish the circumstances of what happened to the victim and at this stage we are keeping an open mind regarding a motive.

“There is a dedicated team who are exploring every single avenue to track down the person or people responsible.

“Our thoughts are with the victim and her family.”

North east area borough Commander Richard Tucker said: “This is a shocking incident but I want residents to know that a team of specialist officers are working tirelessly to identify and apprehend whoever is responsible.

“I am grateful for our local community’s support and assistance during this time.”

Anyone with information about incident is asked to call police on 101, quoting CAD 3805/25Mar, or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Mayor of Newham urges government to grant councils emergency powers to act against price gouging

A receipt from a shop in Beckton dated March 17. Customers of shops across Newham have claimed storeholders have hiked their prices. Picture: Submitted

Police investigating East Ham stabbing of Shadika Patel release CCTV images after second arrest

Detectives investigating the murder of Shadika Mohsin Patel in East Ham have released images of a man they urgently need to identify in connection with the incident. Picture: Met Police

Coronavirus: ExCeL to be turned into temporary hospital

The ExCeL is set to become a temporary hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

Coronavirus: Warning as play areas and outdoor gym still being used at Star Lane Park, Canning Town

A call has been made to shut off an outdoor gym, play areas and basketball court in Star Lane Park, Canning Town. Picture: Submitted

Coronavirus fears creating difficulties for police investigating fatal stabbing of Shadika Patel in East Ham

Shadika Mohsin Patel died in hospital after being stabbed in Altmore Avenue. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Coronavirus: Mayor of Newham urges government to grant councils emergency powers to act against price gouging

A receipt from a shop in Beckton dated March 17. Customers of shops across Newham have claimed storeholders have hiked their prices. Picture: Submitted

Police investigating East Ham stabbing of Shadika Patel release CCTV images after second arrest

Detectives investigating the murder of Shadika Mohsin Patel in East Ham have released images of a man they urgently need to identify in connection with the incident. Picture: Met Police

Coronavirus: ExCeL to be turned into temporary hospital

The ExCeL is set to become a temporary hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

Coronavirus: Warning as play areas and outdoor gym still being used at Star Lane Park, Canning Town

A call has been made to shut off an outdoor gym, play areas and basketball court in Star Lane Park, Canning Town. Picture: Submitted

Coronavirus fears creating difficulties for police investigating fatal stabbing of Shadika Patel in East Ham

Shadika Mohsin Patel died in hospital after being stabbed in Altmore Avenue. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Queen's Hospital in Romford has been preparing to receive coronavirus patients in designated, isolated pods. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

The East London Football Podcast

A view of an LED sign informing fans that the game is off outside the London Stadium, home of West Ham United Football Club, following Friday's announcement that the Premier League has suspended all matches until Saturday April 4, 2020. Picture: PA

Maguire-Drew says O’s changing room is the best he’s been part of

Jordan Maguire-Drew celebrates with teammates after scoring (pic Simon O'Connor)

Murder investigation launched in Plaistow after woman’s body found in church grounds

A woman's body was found in the grounds of Memorial Community Church on Barking Road, Plaistow on Thursday afternoon, March 26. Picture: Google

Take our Friday pub quiz: March 27

See how you get on in our Friday pub quiz Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Drive 24