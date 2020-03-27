Murder investigation launched in Plaistow after woman’s body found in church grounds

A woman's body was found in the grounds of Memorial Community Church on Barking Road, Plaistow on Thursday afternoon, March 26. Picture: Google Archant

Police have launched a murder investigation after a woman’s body was found in the grounds of a church in Plaistow.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Met were called at 3.09pm on Thursday (March 26) to reports of a body outside Memorial Community Church in Barking Road.

The victim, in her early 40s, had multiple injuries and was declared dead at the scene.

Police are attempting to trace her next of kin.

It’s believed she was injured between 12.45am and 1.45am on Thursday.

A crime scene is in place and officers are conducting a detailed search in the surrounding area.

You may also want to watch:

Road closures remain in place.

There have not been any arrests and enquiries continue.

Det Insp Darren Jones, who is leading the investigation, said: “We are working hard to establish the circumstances of what happened to the victim and at this stage we are keeping an open mind regarding a motive.

“There is a dedicated team who are exploring every single avenue to track down the person or people responsible.

“Our thoughts are with the victim and her family.”

North east area borough Commander Richard Tucker said: “This is a shocking incident but I want residents to know that a team of specialist officers are working tirelessly to identify and apprehend whoever is responsible.

“I am grateful for our local community’s support and assistance during this time.”

Anyone with information about incident is asked to call police on 101, quoting CAD 3805/25Mar, or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.