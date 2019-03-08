Boy, 15, shot in the leg in drive-by shooting in Plaistow

A boy was shot and injured in a drive by shooting in Harcourt Road, Plaistow, yesterday. Picture: JON KING Archant

A boy has been shot in the leg in a drive-by shooting in broad daylight.

Police are at the scene of a shooting in #Harcourt Road. A 15 yr old boy suffered a non life-threatening injury. A car fire in #Chesterton Road is belived to be connected to this incident. Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call police on 101. — Newham MPS (@MPSNewham) April 11, 2019

The 15-year-old was shot at from a car in Harcourt Road, Plaistow, with police called just after 5.31pm yesterday following reports of gun shots.

A Met spokeswoman said: “The boy has been taken to hospital. His injury has been assessed as not life-threatening.”

Soon afterwards officers and the fire brigade were called to a car on fire a mile away in Chesterton Road at 5.40pm.

Police believe it was the same one that was used in the shooting.

The Met spokeswoman said: “There were no reported injuries from this incident.”

Police cordons were put in place at both crime scenes.

So far there have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101.

Alternatively, information can be given, anonymously, to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.