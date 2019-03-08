Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Boy, 15, shot in the leg in drive-by shooting in Plaistow

PUBLISHED: 09:34 12 April 2019

A boy was shot and injured in a drive by shooting in Harcourt Road, Plaistow, yesterday. Picture: JON KING

A boy was shot and injured in a drive by shooting in Harcourt Road, Plaistow, yesterday. Picture: JON KING

Archant

A boy has been shot in the leg in a drive-by shooting in broad daylight.

The 15-year-old was shot at from a car in Harcourt Road, Plaistow, with police called just after 5.31pm yesterday following reports of gun shots.

A Met spokeswoman said: “The boy has been taken to hospital. His injury has been assessed as not life-threatening.”

Soon afterwards officers and the fire brigade were called to a car on fire a mile away in Chesterton Road at 5.40pm.

Police believe it was the same one that was used in the shooting.

The Met spokeswoman said: “There were no reported injuries from this incident.”

Police cordons were put in place at both crime scenes.

So far there have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101.

Alternatively, information can be given, anonymously, to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

Most Read

Man killed in Manor Park ‘gun and knife’ attack

Police at the scene in Church Road, Manor Park. Picture: Ken Mears

Manor Park killing: Police hunting three men over ‘gun and knife’ attack

Church Road... where Noore was attacked and killed.

Builder and butcher fined for fly-tipping in Newham

Fresh Meat Market butchers in East Ham. Picture: Newham Council

Managers sacked for gross misconduct take council to tribunal

The council offices in Dockside. Picture: Ken Mears

More than £2.9m payday for top officers at Newham Council

Kim Bromley-Derry, former chief executive of Newham Council. Picture: Andrew Baker

Most Read

Man killed in Manor Park ‘gun and knife’ attack

Police at the scene in Church Road, Manor Park. Picture: Ken Mears

Manor Park killing: Police hunting three men over ‘gun and knife’ attack

Church Road... where Noore was attacked and killed.

Builder and butcher fined for fly-tipping in Newham

Fresh Meat Market butchers in East Ham. Picture: Newham Council

Managers sacked for gross misconduct take council to tribunal

The council offices in Dockside. Picture: Ken Mears

More than £2.9m payday for top officers at Newham Council

Kim Bromley-Derry, former chief executive of Newham Council. Picture: Andrew Baker

Latest from the Newham Recorder

West Ham Women look to book their place at Wembley

West Ham skipper Gilly Flaherty

O’s expecting a fully fit squad for trip to Sutton

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh looks on from the touchline against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Boy, 15, shot in the leg in drive-by shooting in Plaistow

A boy was shot and injured in a drive by shooting in Harcourt Road, Plaistow, yesterday. Picture: JON KING

Manor Park murder victim’s identity confirmed by police

Noore Bashir Salad... murdered in Chuch Road, Manor Park, at 9.15pm on Monday, April 8. Picture: Met Police

Sealey Tower: Block of flats to be named after West Ham legend

Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists