Manhunt underway after two women raped in Newham and Leyton

Police were called to a street in Plaistow following the first rape on July 1. Picture: MPS Archant

A manhunt is underway after two women were raped.

Detectives have released this image of a man they want to talk to in connection with two rapes. Picture: MPS Detectives have released this image of a man they want to talk to in connection with two rapes. Picture: MPS

Detectives have released the image of a man they want to trace after linking the attacks one of which saw officers called to a street in Plaistow at 2.40am on July 1.

Det Supt Andrew Packer said: "These incidents have been deeply traumatic for the victims, who are being supported by specialist officers."

A 35-year-old woman was raped after a man approached her from behind. He then stole her belongings.

The second attack happened in Amethyst Road, Leyton, where a 31-year-old woman was raped after a man came at her from behind last Saturday at 4.20am. He also stole her property.

The police are linking both attacks because of the similarities between them and want to speak to the man whose image was captured on a bus in Plaistow shortly before the first attack.

Det Supt Packer said: "Please have a good look at this photo and let my officers know if you have any idea as to who this man is.

"I would advise any women walking alone at night to remain vigilant, to be mindful of their surroundings, and to keep family and friends informed of where they may be going.

"If you see anything you think is suspicious, do not hesitate - call 999 immediately."

He added that officers are completing a detailed review of all the facts available.

Det Supt Packer said: "In addition to a dedicated investigation team we have extra patrols in the area to provide reassurance and these officers are actively seeking to arrest this suspect."

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to call the investigation team on 07881 330951.

Alternatively call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 777/1 July. You can call anonymously on Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.