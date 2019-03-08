Search

Manor Park teenager stabbed to death in Southwark

PUBLISHED: 11:37 04 July 2019

Police were called to reports of a fight in Sutherland Walk, Walworth, around the same time Toure appeared at a south London hospital suffering from stab wounds. Picture: GOOGLE

Police were called to reports of a fight in Sutherland Walk, Walworth, around the same time Toure appeared at a south London hospital suffering from stab wounds. Picture: GOOGLE

Archant

A teenager from Manor Park has been named as the victim of a fatal stabbing in Southwark.

Amara Toure, 18, staggered into a south London hospital suffering from stab wounds in the early hours of Sunday (June 30).

At around the same time, police were called at 4.51am to reports of a fight in Sutherland Walk, Walworth, but when officers arrived no victim could be found.

Amara was treated for serious injuries but pronounced dead at 7.23am. His family has been informed.

A post-mortem examination held on Tuesday (July 2) gave the cause of death as wounds to the abdomen and blood loss.

Paulinho Paulo of Walton Road, Manor Park, was today charged with Amara's murder.

He is due to appear at Camberwell Green Magistrates' Court today.

Three other men, aged between 18 and 22, were also arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. They were taken into custody and have since been released under investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector John Massey said: "A young man has lost his life far too soon.

"We are keeping an open mind as to the motive.

"We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident itself or any altercations leading up to it, to come forward.

"Equally, we would ask that anyone with any information about what happened, no matter how small that detail, to contact us as this could really assist the investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to call the incident room on 020 8721 4868.

Alternatively call police on 101 quoting 2065/30JUN, Tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Man stabbed in Plaistow fight

The alleyway has been cordoned off after a stabbing. Picture: Jon King

East Ham murder: Man arrested after handing himself in to police

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following a fatal stabbing in East Ham. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Archive

East Ham murder - man in his 20s stabbed to death

Police were called to the junction of Ron Leighton Way and Wakefield Street at 11.07pm . Picture: Met Police

Man stabbed in Canning Town street

A man was found suffering from stab wounds in Ordnance Road, Canning Town, in the early hours of Saturday morning. Picture: GOOGLE

One person cut free and traffic delays after crash on the A13 Beckton flyover

Motorists have been warned of delays on the A13 after a car and van crashed earlier this morning. Picture: GOOGLE

Man stabbed in Plaistow fight

The alleyway has been cordoned off after a stabbing. Picture: Jon King

East Ham murder: Man arrested after handing himself in to police

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following a fatal stabbing in East Ham. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Archive

East Ham murder - man in his 20s stabbed to death

Police were called to the junction of Ron Leighton Way and Wakefield Street at 11.07pm . Picture: Met Police

Man stabbed in Canning Town street

A man was found suffering from stab wounds in Ordnance Road, Canning Town, in the early hours of Saturday morning. Picture: GOOGLE

One person cut free and traffic delays after crash on the A13 Beckton flyover

Motorists have been warned of delays on the A13 after a car and van crashed earlier this morning. Picture: GOOGLE

Orient get set for annual Harlow pre-season trip

Conor Wilkinson scores for Dagenham & Redbridge against AFC Fylde in the National League (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Manor Park teenager stabbed to death in Southwark

Police were called to reports of a fight in Sutherland Walk, Walworth, around the same time Toure appeared at a south London hospital suffering from stab wounds. Picture: GOOGLE

East London worker named the 'Best Barista of the Year'

Szabina Szalma won the national competition. Picture: Waitrose

Newham residents invited to learn more about healthy living

Staff at Upton Park Medical Centre are offering expertise in mental health, cancer and healthy lifestyles at a free event on Saturday, July 6. Picture: NHS.

Athletics: Newham's Nwofor boosted by coach Christie

Emma Nwofor
