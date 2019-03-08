Manor Park teenager stabbed to death in Southwark

A teenager from Manor Park has been named as the victim of a fatal stabbing in Southwark.

Amara Toure, 18, staggered into a south London hospital suffering from stab wounds in the early hours of Sunday (June 30).

At around the same time, police were called at 4.51am to reports of a fight in Sutherland Walk, Walworth, but when officers arrived no victim could be found.

Amara was treated for serious injuries but pronounced dead at 7.23am. His family has been informed.

A post-mortem examination held on Tuesday (July 2) gave the cause of death as wounds to the abdomen and blood loss.

Paulinho Paulo of Walton Road, Manor Park, was today charged with Amara's murder.

He is due to appear at Camberwell Green Magistrates' Court today.

Three other men, aged between 18 and 22, were also arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. They were taken into custody and have since been released under investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector John Massey said: "A young man has lost his life far too soon.

"We are keeping an open mind as to the motive.

"We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident itself or any altercations leading up to it, to come forward.

"Equally, we would ask that anyone with any information about what happened, no matter how small that detail, to contact us as this could really assist the investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to call the incident room on 020 8721 4868.

Alternatively call police on 101 quoting 2065/30JUN, Tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.