Man stabbed in Canning Town street

The police have appealed for information after a man was found stabbed in the street.

The Met received reports of a stabbing in Ordnance Road at about 1.40am on Saturday.

A police spokeswoman said: "Officers attended along with paramedics and found a man, believed to be in his 40s, with stab injuries."

The man was taken to an east London hospital where his injuries were deemed not life-threatening or life-changing, police said.

So far there have been no arrests but enquiries continue.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information, images or footage, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting 686/29JUN, or Tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.