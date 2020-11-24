Knives, guns and drugs seized in police crackdown on violent crime in Newham

Five blades were among the weapons seized in Newham during Operation Sceptre. Picture: MPS Archant

A crackdown on knife crime has seen five blades, five guns and three other offensive weapons seized.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers made 11 drugs seizures during the crackdown in Newham. Picture: MPS Officers made 11 drugs seizures during the crackdown in Newham. Picture: MPS

The police also made 11 drugs seizures and one of cash in Newham during a national ramping up of activity aimed at driving down violent crime and knife carrying.

Weapons sweeps, patrols and dawn raids were just some of the tactics used by officers in the push to recover dangerous weapons, target high harm offenders and detect crime.

Commander Jane Connors, the Met’s violence chief, said: “The results we have seen from just one week alone are staggering, and clearly shows our officers are relentlessly doing all they can to reduce knife crime and violence in the capital.

“The proactivity and range of tactics used has meant that 187 knives have been removed from the streets – the stark reality is that these could have been used to seriously injure or kill someone’s son or daughter.”

Knife arches and sniffer dogs were used at transport hubs while number plate technology was deployed on the roads to target drug dealers and their mules in the operation.

You may also want to watch:

In total, Sceptre – which ran from November 9 to November 15 – resulted in 2,900 weapon sweeps, 69 warrants, 564 drugs and illegal items seized, 1,002 arrests as well as 187 knives and 58 other offensive weapons recovered.

Alongside enforcement, there was a focus on education, diversion and prevention aimed at steering young people away from knife crime and putting in place measures to tackle the causes.

A total of 44 adults and children were referred to intervention programmes.

Commander Connors said: “Although Operation Sceptre has drawn to a close, please be assured that this activity will continue into the winter months and we will not take our foot off the gas.”

“We see the devastating impact that losing a family member, friend, or colleague, to knife crime has – which is why maintaining our focus on violence remains our top priority.”

If you have any information about knife crime, contact police or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111

If you are worried about someone you suspect may be carrying a knife or other weapon, advice and support is also available through organisations including Knife Free and Fearless.