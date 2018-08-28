Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Shoppers flee after counter smashing causes confusion in Westfield

PUBLISHED: 10:37 27 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:37 27 December 2018

Westfield Stratford City will stage its sixth student discount day. Pic: Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

Westfield Stratford City will stage its sixth student discount day. Pic: Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

Archant

Mayhem ensured on Boxing Day at Westfield Stratford as two separate incidents led to mass panic and confusion.

A number of arrests were made after a fight in Westfield last year on Boxing Day. Picture: Twitter@nita035A number of arrests were made after a fight in Westfield last year on Boxing Day. Picture: Twitter@nita035

At 4.20pm, officers who were patrolling the shopping centre stopped a man on the ground floor, as he was thought to be carrying a weapon.

When he was searched, officers found a knife and arrested him.

No one was injured and he was taken to a police station in east London for questioning.

Almost immediately after, a countertop in the food court smashed, creating a huge bang and causing crowds of people to rush through the centre.

Witnesses on Twitter reported seeing crowds of people screaming and sprinting for the exits.

Again, no one was hurt and more police came to support Westfield security. No further offences were found.

On Boxing Day last year, eight were arrested in the shopping centre after a fight broke out between a group of people. Knives were seized and two officers were hurt.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Five teenagers guilty of murdering Promise Nkenda in Valentine’s Day attack

Anton Muir, Ephraim Idris, Ishaq Abdille and Shemar Dawes were all convicted of murdering Promise Nkenda. Picture: Met Police

Experienced West Ham defender left frustrated by Watford loss

Pablo Zabaleta wins a header against Watford

Shoppers flee after counter smashing causes confusion in Westfield

Westfield Stratford City will stage its sixth student discount day. Pic: Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

Rapper J Hus is jailed for carrying a knife outside Westfield Stratford City

J Hus, who has six convictions for 10 offences, has been jailed today. Pic: Met Police

Christmas Toy Appeal 2018: School pupils and fitness coach drop off last minute donations

Newham-based personal trainer, Dave McQueen, with his donation. Picture: Kevin Jenkins

Most Read

Guide Dog Training in Leamington Spa

#includeImage($article, 225)

Seven great reasons to live in BRADFORD ON AVON

#includeImage($article, 225)

Heavenly Views - A Wiltshire walk

The Old Granary - Devizes – hardly run of the Mill!

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Shoppers flee after counter smashing causes confusion in Westfield

Westfield Stratford City will stage its sixth student discount day. Pic: Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

Queens Market traders make documentary to promote healthy eating

Bright Yeboah and Alexci Nunes. Picture: Tilly Armstrong

Taylor hails Dagenham’s spirit, while Edinburgh reflects on disappointing defeat for Orient

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor and Leyton Orient manager Justin Edinburgh (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Late Nunn winner sees Daggers down Orient

Ben Nunn of Dagenham scores the second goal for his team and celebrates (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Orient’s academy have massively produced, says ‘proud’ Gill

Leyton Orient attacker Josh Koroma lets fly from range against Havant & Waterlooville (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists