Shoppers flee after counter smashing causes confusion in Westfield

Mayhem ensured on Boxing Day at Westfield Stratford as two separate incidents led to mass panic and confusion.

A number of arrests were made after a fight in Westfield last year on Boxing Day.

At 4.20pm, officers who were patrolling the shopping centre stopped a man on the ground floor, as he was thought to be carrying a weapon.

When he was searched, officers found a knife and arrested him.

No one was injured and he was taken to a police station in east London for questioning.

Almost immediately after, a countertop in the food court smashed, creating a huge bang and causing crowds of people to rush through the centre.

Witnesses on Twitter reported seeing crowds of people screaming and sprinting for the exits.

Again, no one was hurt and more police came to support Westfield security. No further offences were found.

On Boxing Day last year, eight were arrested in the shopping centre after a fight broke out between a group of people. Knives were seized and two officers were hurt.