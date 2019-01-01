East Area police officer sacked without notice after being jailed for Newham crash-for-cash insurance scam

Thte Met has sacked officer Hardeep Dehal after he was jailed for insurance fraud involving a staged crash in Boxley Street, Royal Docks. Picture: Google Archant

A police officer working across Barking and Dagenham, Havering and Redbridge was sacked without notice for his role in an insurance scam in Newham.

Hardeep Dehal, a Pc working in the East Area command unit, was dismissed by the Met without notice on November 14 after a special case hearing chaired by assistant commissioner Helen Ball found he had breached standards of professional behaviour.

Dehal was found guilty of conspiracy to commit fraud in July and jailed for 30 months for planning to fraudulently claim more than £18,000 in a staged crash at Royal Docks.

On March 11, 2016, Tesco delivery driver Raiyaan Anwar crashed into a Citroen with five people in it, including Dehal, in Boxley Street around 9.15am.

Anwar reported the crash to his employer Tesco as a genuine accident caused by him, whilst Dehal alleged he had suffered injuries and made claims for compensation.

Dehal submitted medical reports claiming conditions such as severe pain, stiffness and discomfort, and anxiety.

Tesco's insurance company admitted liability, on the understanding that one of its delivery drivers had been at fault in a genuine collision with members of the public.

However, the matter was investigated and it was established that the occupants of the car were acquainted with the van driver and had planned to commit insurance fraud.

Analysis of telephone data, including text messages and cell site evidence, proved the collision had been staged.

Anwar pleaded guilty to his role in the conspiracy on September 17 last year.

At the time of Dehal's conviction, Crown Prosecution Service special crime division prosecutor Busola Johnson said: "Hardeep Dehal claimed personal injury as a result of the staged crash and stood to gain thousands of pounds from insurance companies.

"Not only had he meticulously planned the fraudulent crash, but he put himself at risk of real physical harm in the pursuit of insurance money.

"Insurance fraud is not a victimless crime.

"Payouts based on fraudulent claims lead to increased premiums for ordinary, hard-working people."

In the Met misconduct hearing last month, Dehal was found to have breached police standards relating to discreditable conduct, and honesty and integrity.