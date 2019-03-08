Search

Jailed: Thug who stabbed female worker inside Canning Town Job Centre

PUBLISHED: 17:28 04 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:34 04 April 2019

Erion Hoxha has been jailed for eight years. Pic: Met Police.

A knife-wielding thug who stormed into a Job Centre in Canning Town and stabbed a worker has been jailed for eight years.

Erion Hoxha, 35, of Glenister Street, North Woolwich, was brandishing a 20cm knife when he entered the branch in Freemasons Road, and started shouting threats on April 4 last year.

As security guards tried to restrain him he lunged at a female worker in her 20s and stabbed her.

He also tried to stab a second worker before police arrived at the scene and Tasered him after he refused to drop his weapon.

The stabbed worker was rushed to hospital with minor injuries and discharged the following day.

Five days before the knife attack Hoxha had entered the same branch and caused a scene.

He admitted grievous bodily harm - wounding with intent, criminal damage, possession of a knife in a public place and assault.

He also pleaded guilty to affray in connection with the first incident.

Yesterday at Snaresbrook Crown Court he was jailed for eight years with an extra four years on licence.

Det Con Chloe Angris, of the North East Command Unit, said: “This was a terrifying incident for everyone present at the Job Centre that day, not least the victim who Hoxha indiscriminately stabbed.

“It is fortunate that the victim did not suffer serious injury, and the sentence handed down by the court reflects the severity of his crimes.”

