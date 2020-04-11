Search

Murder appeal: Police seek help on first anniversary of Noore Salad’s brutal killing in Manor Park

PUBLISHED: 15:06 11 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:35 11 April 2020

First anniversary murder appeal... Noore Salad, brutally shot and stabbed in Church Road, Manor Park, April 8, 2019. Picture: Met Police

First anniversary murder appeal... Noore Salad, brutally shot and stabbed in Church Road, Manor Park, April 8, 2019. Picture: Met Police

MPS

Detectives in east London are appealing for information on the first anniversary of 22-year-old Noore Bashir Salad’s brutal murder in on the streets of Manor Park.

Murder scene... the night Noore Salad was gunned down and stabbed in Manor Park, April 8, 2019. Picture: Andrew CookMurder scene... the night Noore Salad was gunned down and stabbed in Manor Park, April 8, 2019. Picture: Andrew Cook

Noore was shot and stabbed in Church Road on April 8 last year — but police have yet to charge anyone, despite 11 arrests so far.

“Noore’s murder was savage and intentional,” Det Sgt Mike Herrick revealed. “His injuries were catastrophic, making it difficult for medics at the scene to even establish whether they were caused by a gun or a knife.”

Witnesses at the time said the killers continued to attack Noore even though he was mortally injured.

“The sheer brutality and mindlessness of the violence makes it vital that those responsible are identified and put before the courts,” Det Sgt Herrick added. “So often people think that their information is not significant and won’t make a difference, but that is never the case.

Police cordon off Church Road following Noore Salad's brutal murder.Police cordon off Church Road following Noore Salad's brutal murder.

You may also want to watch:

“We have built a picture of events leading up to and immediately following Noore’s death by gathering evidence and speaking with people at the time about the murder.

“Their information could be a missing piece of our picture. I am hoping that the passing of a year means someone who didn’t feel they could speak to us as the time may now feel able to come forward and help us remove these dangerous individuals from the community.”

Police were called to Church Road by the ambulance service at about 9.30pm on April 8 last year, where they found Noore with knife and gunshot wounds. Medics battled in the street to save his life, but he died at the scene.

Noore, who came from Stratford, died from a knife wound to the leg, the blow that had ended his life, a post-mortem later found.

A murder investigation was immediately launched by police i, with 10 men in the weeks following who were brought in on suspicion of murder. A woman was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. All eleven are currently released under investigation, pending further police inquiries.

Noore was attacked by three men who fled the scene towards Browning Road, detectives said at the time. Police are appealing to anyone with information to call the incident room directly on 020 8345 3715, or Tweet @MetCC, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

