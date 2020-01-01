Search

Police renew appeal to find killers who stabbed and shot Stratford man in ‘savage’ Manor Park attack

PUBLISHED: 11:45 09 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:45 09 April 2020

Noore Bashir Salad. Picture: Met Police

Noore Bashir Salad. Picture: Met Police

MPS

A year after Noore Bashir Salad was stabbed and shot in Manor Park, police have renewed their appeal for information in their quest to find his killers.

The 22-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene following what has been described as a “savage and intentional” attack which took place in Church Road shortly before 9.30pm on April 8, 2019.

Although 11 people have been arrested in connection with Noore’s death - 10 men on suspicion of murder and a woman on suspicion of assisting an offender - no charges have been brought. All were released under investigation.

Detective Sergeant Mike Herrick said: “The injuries inflicted were nothing less than catastrophic making it difficult for medics at the scene to even establish whether they were caused by a gun or a knife. Eyewitness accounts stated that the killers continued to attack him, even though he was mortally injured.

You may also want to watch:

“The sheer brutality and mindlessness of the violence employed by those responsible makes it vital that they are identified, apprehended and placed before the courts. If you have information please help us to remove these dangerous individuals from your community.”

A post mortem examination found that Noore, from Stratford, died from a knife wound to the leg.

Det Sgt Herrick added: “I am hoping that with the passing of a year, someone who didn’t feel they could speak to us as the time may now feel able to come forward.

“So often people think that their information is not significant and won’t make a difference, but that is never the case. By gathering evidence and speaking with people at the time, we have built a picture of events leading up to, and immediately following, Noore’s death. Could your information be a missing piece of our picture?”

Anyone who has information is asked to call the incident room directly on 020 8345 3715, Tweet @MetCC or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

