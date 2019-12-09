East Ham dangerous driver who caused M11 crash turning off his Bluetooth given suspended jail sentence

Nizaur Rahman was driving his silver BMW convertible 320i along the hard shoulder before he crashed into a Mini on the M11. Picture: Google Archant

A "reckless" driver who undertook traffic on the hard shoulder of the M11 before smashing into another car has been given a suspended jail sentence.

Nizaur Rahman, of Eversleigh Road, East Ham, was seen driving his silver BMW convertible 320i along the hard shoulder at speed between junctions seven and eight towards Stansted at around 2.14pm on May 19.

Investigating officer, Pc Ivor Stephenson, from Chigwell roads policing unit, said: "The collision took place at speed and caused a significant amount of damage. It is extremely fortunate no one was seriously injured or even killed.

"Rahman has now been banned from the road and I hope he uses this to reflect on his actions."

As he approached a red Seat which had broken down on the hard shoulder, he swerved back into the carriageway, hitting a black Mini One and causing it to spin out of control before it came to a halt in lane one.

The 35-year old caused extensive damage to the rear of the Mini.

Pc Stephenson said: "Rahman's actions were completely reckless. He had claimed he was only on the hard shoulder to turn off his Bluetooth. The safest way to have done this was to pull over and do this while stationary.

"This case highlights how dangerous it can be to have distractions in your car while you're driving."

When officers arrived and arrested Rahman, he told them he had only been driving on the hard shoulder to turn his Bluetooth off and if he hadn't moved into the carriageway, he would have had a head-on collision with the Seat.

Dash cam footage captured by a witness showed Rahman's car on the hard shoulder, undertaking other vehicles, before swerving back onto the carriageway to avoid another vehicle on the hard shoulder before the collision with the Mini.

At Chelmsford Crown Court on October 21 Rahman admitted dangerous driving and, at the same court on Thursday, December 5 he was given a six month prison sentence - suspended for 18 months - and disqualified from driving for a year and a half.

He must also do 180 hours of unpaid work.