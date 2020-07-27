Search

Boy, 17, is ninth person to be arrested in connection with death of Stephen Morrisson

PUBLISHED: 16:00 27 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:00 27 July 2020

Stephen Morrisson, 30, from Plaistow died from a stab wound after being found injured on Epping Road, Epping on Tuesday, June 30. Picture: Essex Police

A teenager has become the ninth person to be arrested in connection with the death of Plaistow man Stephen Morrisson.

Police arrested the 17-year-old, from west London, on suspicion of murder yesterday (Sunday, June 23). He remains in custody.

Stephen, 30, died from stab wounds following an incident in a car park between the Robin Hood and Wakes Arms roundabout on Epping New Road, Epping on the evening of Tuesday, June 23.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for information and are asking people who have not yet come forward to submit information online at mipp.police.uk/operation/4201020120P45-PO1

Alternatively, call 101 quoting crime reference 1191 of June 23 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111

