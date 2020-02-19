Search

Police on scene after gunshots outside Newham Hospital

PUBLISHED: 09:17 19 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:41 19 February 2020

Police are on scene after shots were fired outside Newham Hospital.

The Met were called at 1.27am today (February 19) to reports of gunshots on Glen Road, Plaistow, where a 19-year-old man was found with "superficial injuries".

A spokesman said: "Police are keeping an open mind as to the motive for the incident.

"A car sustained ballistic damage and a crime scene is in place.

"There have been no arrests and enquiries continue."

It is understood a police cordon is in place outside the accident and emergency department.

Staff and patients have been advised they can still access the hospital via Glen Road or Boundary Road.

A section 60 order has also been authorised for the E6, E13 and E16 postcodes in Newham from 3am to 6pm today.

