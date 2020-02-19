Police on scene after gunshots outside Newham Hospital

Police are investigating after gunshots outside Newham Hospital in the early hours of this morning. Picture: Google Archant

Police are on scene after shots were fired outside Newham Hospital.

There is a police cordon on Glen Road this morning which is causing heavy traffic. Newham Hospital can still be accessed by staff and patients via Glen Road or Boundary Road. — Newham Hospital (@NewhamHospital) February 19, 2020

The Met were called at 1.27am today (February 19) to reports of gunshots on Glen Road, Plaistow, where a 19-year-old man was found with "superficial injuries".

A spokesman said: "Police are keeping an open mind as to the motive for the incident.

"A car sustained ballistic damage and a crime scene is in place.

"There have been no arrests and enquiries continue."

It is understood a police cordon is in place outside the accident and emergency department.

Staff and patients have been advised they can still access the hospital via Glen Road or Boundary Road.

A section 60 order has also been authorised for the E6, E13 and E16 postcodes in Newham from 3am to 6pm today.