Man accused of stabbing hospital worker detained under the Mental Health Act

Newham Hospital's Accident and Emergency Unit. Picture: Luke Acton. Luke Acton

A man arrested after an A&E worker was repeatedly stabbed in Newham University Hospital has been detained under the Mental Health Act.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 27-year-old was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm after the woman, 50, was stabbed with a pair of scissors yesterday morning.

She has since been discharged from hospital.

You may also want to watch:

The man was sectioned after he was assessed at a police station in east London.

to treat people for a mental disorder even against their will to prevent harm to themselves or others.

Officers are continuing their investigation and are urging anyone with information to call 01 quoting CAD 1063/12 June or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.