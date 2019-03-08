Man accused of stabbing hospital worker detained under the Mental Health Act
PUBLISHED: 15:42 13 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:42 13 June 2019
Luke Acton
A man arrested after an A&E worker was repeatedly stabbed in Newham University Hospital has been detained under the Mental Health Act.
The 27-year-old was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm after the woman, 50, was stabbed with a pair of scissors yesterday morning.
She has since been discharged from hospital.
You may also want to watch:
The man was sectioned after he was assessed at a police station in east London.
to treat people for a mental disorder even against their will to prevent harm to themselves or others.
Officers are continuing their investigation and are urging anyone with information to call 01 quoting CAD 1063/12 June or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.