Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Calls for more action as reports of stalking and harassment more than double in Newham over five years

PUBLISHED: 14:00 15 April 2019

Figures from the Office for National Statistics reveal there were five cases of stalking and harassment reported in Newham per day last year. Picture: DOMINIC LIPINSKI

Figures from the Office for National Statistics reveal there were five cases of stalking and harassment reported in Newham per day last year. Picture: DOMINIC LIPINSKI

PA Wire/PA Images

There were five stalking and harassment cases reported every day in Newham last year, figures reveal.

There were five stalking and harassment cases reported every day in Newham last year, figures reveal.

Office for National Statistics data shows that in Newham, 1,821 cases of stalking, harassment or malicious communications were reported between October 2017 and September 2018.

Diana Fawcett, chief officer for the independent charity Victim Support, said: “Any persistent and unwanted attention that makes you feel harassed can be defined as stalking.

“What makes this particularly hard to cope with is that it can go on for a long period of time, leaving victims feeling constantly anxious and afraid.

“Often victims are targeted close to their home, the place where they should feel most safe and people can also now be targeted online, making this experience even more violating.”

Of the three crimes included in the figures stalking is the most serious, and can include following someone, repeatedly going uninvited to their home and monitoring their use of phones and computers.

The number of recorded stalking and harassment cases has more than doubled in Newham over the last five years.

The Home Office says police recording has improved and victims are feeling more confident about coming forward.

But Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS), the police watchdog, recently published a report stating that stalking and harassment are not being investigated by police consistently or effectively.

It says there is no single definition of the crime, which means “police forces are not consistently identifying stalking and are not protecting victims as a result”.

HMICFRS adds that forces are not using powers under stalking laws to search perpetrators' homes so investigations are “not as thorough as they could be”.

The watchdog has given the National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC) six months to adopt a series of recommendations.

The Met only brought charges in five per cent of the stalking and harassment cases investigated.

Overall, the force recorded 46,100 cases over the year of which there were 1,329 stalking offences.

Victim Support provides practical help and emotional support –whether or not an incident has been reported to the police – and can also guide people through the process of reporting.

Anyone seeking help or information can contact the free supportline on 0808 16 89 111 or visit victimsupport.org.uk

Most Read

Jailed: Drill musician and his gang who kidnapped and tortured a 16-year-old boy

Isaac Donkoh. Picture: MPS

Detectives in witness appeal after shots fired in barber’s shop in Plaistow

Shots fired in Plaistow barber shop in Green Street on April 6, Picture: Google

Video footage shows girl being attacked on Central line train near Stratford

British Transport Police officers have launched an appeal after reports of an attack on a Central Line train on Saturday. Picture: SUBMITTED

Boy, 15, shot in the leg in drive-by shooting in Plaistow

The car fire in Chesterton Road. Picture: @kieranjwalsh

Manor Park murder victim’s identity confirmed by police

Noore Bashir Salad... murdered in Chuch Road, Manor Park, at 9.15pm on Monday, April 8. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Jailed: Drill musician and his gang who kidnapped and tortured a 16-year-old boy

Isaac Donkoh. Picture: MPS

Detectives in witness appeal after shots fired in barber’s shop in Plaistow

Shots fired in Plaistow barber shop in Green Street on April 6, Picture: Google

Video footage shows girl being attacked on Central line train near Stratford

British Transport Police officers have launched an appeal after reports of an attack on a Central Line train on Saturday. Picture: SUBMITTED

Boy, 15, shot in the leg in drive-by shooting in Plaistow

The car fire in Chesterton Road. Picture: @kieranjwalsh

Manor Park murder victim’s identity confirmed by police

Noore Bashir Salad... murdered in Chuch Road, Manor Park, at 9.15pm on Monday, April 8. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Newham Recorder

London Aquatics Centre to host World Para-Swimming Championships

The London Aquatics Centre will host the World Para-Swimming Championships in September (pic: Nigel French/PA)

West Ham defender: ‘We played like the home team and Manchester United were the away side’

West Ham United's Angelo Ogbonna (left) and Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku in action

Play With A Legend returns to O’s for fourth consecutive year

Play With A Legend will return to Leyton Orient for a fourth consecutive year on May 14 (pic: Play With A Legend).

West Ham the victim of daylight robbery at Manchester United

West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini gestures on the touchline during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Dayton hails Orient support and refutes deliberate boot throw claims

Leyton Orient winger James Dayton reacts after a missed chance against Havant & Waterlooville (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists