Guilty: Drug addict who threatened to stab and kill workers in Stratford Mall

PUBLISHED: 10:50 13 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:50 13 June 2019

Darren Dubarry has been banned from Stratford Mall. pic: Newham Police

A drug addict who attacked and threatened to stab staff inside the Specsavers branch in Stratford Mall has been banned from the shopping centre.

Darren Dubarry also told security guards he would return and kill them after he was detained for trying to steal several pairs of glasses at the store.

Stratford Magistrates Court heard Dubarry carried out the attack while he tried to steal £400 worth of glasses on April 25.

When he was challenged he threw a pair worth £129 on the floor causing them to break and attacked several workers before saying he would stab them unless they let him go.

When security staff inside the shopping centre intervened he threatened to return and kill them.

Last week he was found guilty of a public offence for threatening the security guards.

He was previously convicted of common assault, theft shoplifting and criminal damage.

Dubarry was sentenced to a 12 months community order, must carry out 150 hours community work and pay a total of £314.

The judge also orderd him to attend Change, Grow Live (CGL) in Newham to tackle his drug addiction.

He has also been served with a criminal behaviour order banning him from Stratford Mall for five years.

