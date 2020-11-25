Search

Advanced search

Police release images of two wanted men who may be in Newham

PUBLISHED: 12:48 25 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:51 25 November 2020

Police would like to speak with Mircea Popa, 43, and Archie Willsher, 20, who were last seen in Newham. Picture: Met Police

Police would like to speak with Mircea Popa, 43, and Archie Willsher, 20, who were last seen in Newham. Picture: Met Police

Archant

Police have released images of two men wanted in connection with seperate offences who are known to frequent the borough.

Mircea Popa, 43, whose last known location was in the Forest Gate area, is wanted for alleged threatening behaviour.

Archie Willsher, 20, is being sought in connection with an alleged common assault.

You may also want to watch:

His last known location was in the East Ham area and police believe he frequents Newham and Essex.

Police advise people not to approach or confront these men.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call​ 020 8217 7513 or tweet @METCC quoting the man’s name.​

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Young Orient defender Happe insists victory and clean sheet were more important

Dan Happe of Leyton Orient and Aaron Martin of Harrogate Town during Leyton Orient vs Harrogate Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 21st November 2020

Leyton Orient boss Embleton Happe with young defender’s winner over Bradford

Dan Happe of Leyton Orient and Aaron Martin of Harrogate Town during Leyton Orient vs Harrogate Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 21st November 2020

Police release images of two wanted men who may be in Newham

Police would like to speak with Mircea Popa, 43, and Archie Willsher, 20, who were last seen in Newham. Picture: Met Police

Shop local: Meet the Stratford confectioner determined to succeed in spite of Covid-19

Sweet-toothed confectioner, Angelene Bayraktar, is determined to make sure Sweet Cones & Candy Floss survives the pandemic. Picture: Angelene Bayraktar

Leyton Orient move up to eighth with victory over Bradford City

Jordan Maguire-Drew of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Plymouth Argyle, Caraboa Cup Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 15th September 2020