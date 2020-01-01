Newham police officer accused of asking revenge porn victim to send him naked pictures

Pc Kevin Mohess faces a misconduct hearing. Picture: Met Police MPS

A police officer is accused of asking a revenge porn victim to send him naked pictures of herself.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The woman, referred to as “Ms X”, is said to have recognised Pc Kevin Mohess as the officer she reported the crime to after he contacted her on social media.

Pc Mohess, based at the Met’s north east command unit - which covers Newham and Waltham Forest - is facing a private hearing this week accused of breaching standards of professional behaviour and gross misconduct.

He faces being sacked from the force if the allegations are proved.

A notice published today (Monday, June 1) alleges he went to the home of a vulnerable woman, who wanted to report that nude and intimate pictures of her had been shared on social media without her permission, while on duty on October 30, 2018.

You may also want to watch:

Pc Mohess is accused of later contacting her on social media between November 15 and December 18, 2018.

He is alleged to have suggested they meet for a drink and asked the woman to send him nude and intimate pictures.

The hearing notice states: “It is alleged that Pc Mohess used confidential information obtained in his role as a police officer to encourage the victim to send nude and intimate pictures of herself.

“It is alleged that in acting in this way Pc Mohess breached the standards of professional behaviour in respect of ‘authority, respect and courtesy, confidentiality and discreditable conduct’.

“It is further alleged that this conduct, if proven, amounts individually or collectively to gross misconduct and is so serious as to justify dismissal.”

The Met said the three-day hearing starting on Wednesday, June 3 is being held in private “due to the current Covid-19 pandemic” but a “full outcome decision notice” will be published.