Police appeal to identify people in connection with Newham burglaries

PUBLISHED: 17:00 03 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:20 03 April 2020

If you recognise any of these people, contact police and use the following unique reference numbers: urn041747 (left), urn041982 (centre), urn034450 (right). Picture: Met Police

If you recognise any of these people, contact police and use the following unique reference numbers: urn041747 (left), urn041982 (centre), urn034450 (right). Picture: Met Police

Archant

Do you recognise any of these people?

If you recognise either of these people, contact police and use the unique reference numbers urn041122 (left) or urn041123 (right) when identifying them. Picture: Met PoliceIf you recognise either of these people, contact police and use the unique reference numbers urn041122 (left) or urn041123 (right) when identifying them. Picture: Met Police

Met Police want to speak with them in relation to eight separate burglaries in the Newham area over the past five months.

Detectives have released CCTV images of 11 people and are appealing for the public’s help to identify them.

If you recognise anyone in the images, contact North East CID on 101 and quote reference number 1973/3rd April, then tell the operator the unique reference number (URN) of the individual you are identifying.

The URNs are listed under each image.

If you recognise either of these people, contact police and use the unique reference numbers urn042778 (left) or urn042779 (right) when identifying them. Picture: Met PoliceIf you recognise either of these people, contact police and use the unique reference numbers urn042778 (left) or urn042779 (right) when identifying them. Picture: Met Police

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

If you recognise either of these people, contact police and use the unique reference numbers urn041222 (left) or urn041223 (right) when identifying them. Picture: Met PoliceIf you recognise either of these people, contact police and use the unique reference numbers urn041222 (left) or urn041223 (right) when identifying them. Picture: Met Police

If you recognise either of these men, contact police and use the unique reference numbers urn035732 (left) or urn035733 (right) when identifying them. Picture: Met PoliceIf you recognise either of these men, contact police and use the unique reference numbers urn035732 (left) or urn035733 (right) when identifying them. Picture: Met Police

