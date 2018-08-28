Video

Sentenced: East Ham man who took part in homophobic ‘acid attack’ in Dalston

Turgut Adakan was given a suspended jail sentence. Pic: Met Police Archant

A man from East Ham has been given a suspended jail sentence for his role in a homophobic ‘acid attack’ where strangers had a noxious substance sprayed in their faces.

Turgut Adakan, 23, of Roman Road, was one of eight men who squirted at people’s faces after revellers coming from a nightclub in Dalston tried to stop an attack on a male last year.

The victim, who police have not been able to trace, had been punched and kicked after approaching a group of men who were sitting in cars on Alvington Crescent shortly after 5am on May 5.

A group coming from the club tried to stop the attack but when one of them began filming the scene on his phone, the first group turned on him.

As the fight escalated, Huseyin Onel, 24, got a bottle from one of the cars and began spraying the noxious liquid in the faces of a number of victims, the Metropolitan Police said.

The man who filmed the assault was left with a fractured eye socket and corrosive burns to his eye but made a “miraculous” recovery.

Detectives were able to track all seven using CCTV footage.

Adakan and Yasam Erdogan, 24, from Canonbury, were handed 18-month sentences, suspended for two years, for violent disorder.

Onel was jailed for 17 years for applying a noxious substance causing GBH, plus three years on extended licence.

He was sentenced to nine years each for six counts of casting a noxious substance and three years for violent disorder, all of which will run concurrently.

Five others were also jailed: Mehmet Tekagac, from Homerton, was given 14-and-a-half years for applying a noxious substance causing GBH, plus another three years on extended licence.

He was also sentenced to eight years for robbery and three years for violent disorder – which will run concurrently.

Onur Ardic, 27, from Hackney, was jailed for 14 years for applying a noxious substance causing GBH plus the three years extended licence. He was also sentenced to three years for violent disorder, to run concurrently.

Guven Ulas, 20, from Barnsbury, was jailed for 30 months for violent disorder.

Mustafa Kiziltan, 30, from Hackeny, received three years – 27 months for violent disorder and nine months for dangerous driving. He was also sentenced to three months for failing to stop, which will run concurrently.

Serkan Kiziltan, 22, from Hackneym was sentenced to 18 months for violent disorder.

Umit Kaygisiz, 21, from Hoxton, was sentenced to two years and four months in prison for violent disorder and attempting to convey a prohibited item into prison (a mobile phone).

They were all sentenced at Wood Green Court yesterday.

Det Con David Leitner, who led the investigation, said: “Seven violent and dangerous men have been removed from London’s streets and will now spend a lengthy time locked up in prison.

“The level of violence used in this attack, coupled with the speed that this incident escalated, are truly shocking.

“A group of people who were enjoying themselves at the end of a night out were subjected to a sustained and relentless wave of violence including the use of a corrosive substance - because they acted as good Samaritans to help a male being subjected to a vicious assault.

“The original victim who was attacked by the group has never been traced but I hope he, and all those who were set upon by this violent group of individuals, will take some comfort from the fact that this group has been convicted.”