Man charged with killing 61-year-old in Plaistow Park

A 23-year-old man has been charged with killing a man who was attacked in Plaistow Park.

Mohammed Metowlli, of Bemersyde Point in Dongola Road, Plaistow, is accused of the manslaughter of Steven Kennedy who was assaulted on May 30.

The 61-year-old, who lived in Richmond Street, Plaistow, died on June 2.

Metowll was charged with manslaughter through the post and will appear before Thames Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, July 3.

He is also due to appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Friday charged with the GBH of Mr Kennedy.