Police appeal to trace man after woman is attacked in Stratford
PUBLISHED: 08:26 24 January 2019 | UPDATED: 08:36 24 January 2019
MPS
An appeal for help from the public has been launched by police in east London to trace 38-year-old Adrian Hinkson following an attack on a woman in Stratford.
The woman needed medical treatment for a fractured eye socket and other facial injuries following a violent assault on August 14, 2017.
Detectives from Newham CID want to quiz Hinkson about the incident but have not been able to trace him.
They are appealing to anyone who has seen Hinkson or knows his whereabouts “not to approach him”, but to call Newham CID dialling 101, quoting reference 5324604/17.