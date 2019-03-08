Video

CCTV released of man wanted in connection with sex attacks in east London

A capture from CCTV released by the police of a man they want to speak to in their investigation into four sexual assaults in east London. Picture: MPS. MPS

Police have released CCTV of a man they want to speak to in connection with a series of sexual assaults across east London.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The video shows the man walking down a street in Waltham Forest just after 3am on July 6.

"This moving footage is a great opportunity to have detailed look at this suspect. Do you think you recognise him? If so it is imperative that you contact us," said Det Supt Andrew Packer.

"I am convinced that there will be a member of the public who takes a good close look at this footage and thinks 'wait a minute, that looks a lot like...'. All I need is a name."

It is the second police appeal about the incidents in five days and follows four attacks in less than a fortnight.

Detectives would like to speak to the man pictured. The image was captured on a bus in Plaistow shortly before the first incident. Picture: MPS. Detectives would like to speak to the man pictured. The image was captured on a bus in Plaistow shortly before the first incident. Picture: MPS.

In the first case, police were called at around 2.40am on July 1 to a residential street in Plaistow South.

A woman, 35, was walking home when a man came up behind her, raped her and stole from her.

At around 3.30am on July 6, near Leyton Underground, a man followed a woman, robbed her and then made sexual advances.

In the third incident, a 31-year-old woman was raped by a man on Amethyst Road, Waltham Forest at 4.20am. He then stole her things.

Finally, in East Ham's Central Park at around 3.30am on Thursday, July 11, another 31-year-old woman was threatened by a man who then tried to rape her and then stole from her.

Officers said due to the similarity in the attacks they're treating them as linked.

The victims are being supported by specially trained officers and police are upping patrols around the crime scenes.

They also advised women walking alone at night to stay vigilant, mindful of their surroundings and to keep family and friends in the loop about where they're going.

Anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV footage is being asked by the investigating team to call them on 07881 330951.

Police said anyone with information can also contact them on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 777/1July. Crimestoppers can be called anonymously on 0800 555 111.