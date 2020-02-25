Search

New data reveals phone theft hotspots in London

PUBLISHED: 07:00 26 February 2020

Mobile phone theft statistics have been revealed. Picture: Luciana Guerra/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Newham and Tower Hamlets are amongst the most prolific London boroughs for mobile phone theft, according to new data released by Mazuma.

The findings revealed how many mobile phones have been stolen in each London borough in the past three years, ranking the areas according to risk.

Newham came seventh overall with 9,805 thefts recorded, followed closely by Tower Hamlets in ninth on 9,078. Though significant numbers, both fell a long way behind leaders Westminster and Camden — high-risk areas due to tourist footfall — who recorded 33,330 and 19,835 thefts respectively.

You may also want to watch:

Just outside the top ten is twelfth place Redbridge, where 4,538 mobile phones were stolen over the three-year period.

Bexley is one of London's lowest risk boroughs with 1,535 thefts — only bottom ranked Sutton recorded fewer (1,416). Havering (2,434), Bromley (2,947) and Barking and Dagenham (3,102) are also included in the ten least likely areas.

It's notable how these London boroughs compare with other cities. Leeds, the second highest ranking city in the UK, recorded a lower number of thefts (6,078) than the ten riskiest London boroughs did individually.

Safest city Bournemouth recorded only 490 thefts, which is just under a third of low-risk Bexley.

