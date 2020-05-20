Search

Advanced search

Two men arrested during dawn raids on Newham and Romford brothels where eight women found

PUBLISHED: 14:34 20 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:46 20 May 2020

Detectives break into one of the brothels as part of a series of dawn raids in Newham and Romford. Picture: MPS

Detectives break into one of the brothels as part of a series of dawn raids in Newham and Romford. Picture: MPS

Archant

Two men were arrested and eight women rescued during raids on brothels in a crackdown on sexual exploitation and modern slavery.

One man attacked an officer with an axe in a bid to flee arrest. Picture: MPSOne man attacked an officer with an axe in a bid to flee arrest. Picture: MPS

Officers carried out dawn raids at brothels in East Ham, Manor Park, Plaistow, Little Ilford and one in Romford earlier today (May 20).

Police arrested two Romanian men one of whom attacked officers with an axe before trying to flee over a back wall. An officer suffered minor injuries to his hand.

Det Insp Nigel Penney said: “I am pleased with the result of this operation that took months of hard work to investigate and set up.

“The Met is entirely committed to tackling these crimes and protect the most vulnerable people in our communities.

“We will continue to work closely with our partners, as we have on this operation, to target those involved in this criminality and prevent them from exploiting innocent individuals any further.”

You may also want to watch:

A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of controlling prostitution and a 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of controlling prostitution and attempted grievous bodily harm on a police officer. Both are in custody at an east London police station.

The eight Romanian women are being supported by specially trained officers. The Salvation Army is to help ensure they have a safe place to stay and the support to rebuild their lives.

The arrests were part of an investigation into an organised crime gang believed to be sexually exploiting women at brothels in Newham.

Brothel closure orders have been applied to the premises which were in Barking Road, Clarence Road, Pelly Road, Leader Avenue – all in Newham – and Junction Road, Romford.

Director of anti-trafficking and modern slavery for The Salvation Army, major Kathy Betteridge, said: “Thanks to the continued efforts of the Metropolitan Police, we have the chance to reach these vulnerable people to get them the support they urgently need.

“As lockdown begins to ease, we are calling on the public to be vigilant in spotting the signs of people still trapped in slave-like conditions and report their suspicions to help the police combat this evil crime.”

Call The Salvation Army’s 24-hour confidential helpline on 0800 808 3733 or contact the modern slavery helpline confidentially on 08000 121 700.

Or visit met.police.uk or call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Fifth of London’s busiest stations are in Newham

Stratford station is one of London's 20 busiest. Picture: Ken Mears

Bid to raise £3,000 to fulfil a royalist’s dying wish to be buried in Newham

Royalist fan Lil Forkner getting ready to celebrate the Queen's 90th birthday

Grineo Daka killing: Police release images of two more men they wish to trace

Metropolitan Police are looking for Jeton Krasniqi, aged 26 who was living in north London and has links to Hertfordshire and Mirsad Brahimi, aged 33, who was living in north London, and known to frequent the central and west London areas. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Man in court charged with murder of David Gomoh in Custom House

David Gomoh died on Sunday, April 26. Picture: Met Police

Custom House stabbing: Fourth person charged with murder of David Gomoh to face court

Marketing graduate David Gomoh, 24, was killed on Sunday, April 26. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Fifth of London’s busiest stations are in Newham

Stratford station is one of London's 20 busiest. Picture: Ken Mears

Bid to raise £3,000 to fulfil a royalist’s dying wish to be buried in Newham

Royalist fan Lil Forkner getting ready to celebrate the Queen's 90th birthday

Grineo Daka killing: Police release images of two more men they wish to trace

Metropolitan Police are looking for Jeton Krasniqi, aged 26 who was living in north London and has links to Hertfordshire and Mirsad Brahimi, aged 33, who was living in north London, and known to frequent the central and west London areas. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Man in court charged with murder of David Gomoh in Custom House

David Gomoh died on Sunday, April 26. Picture: Met Police

Custom House stabbing: Fourth person charged with murder of David Gomoh to face court

Marketing graduate David Gomoh, 24, was killed on Sunday, April 26. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Coronavirus: Clubs ‘assume WSL season is over’

Arsenal women's club captain Jordan Nobbs and captain Kim Little celebrate with the trophy after the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London.

Coronavirus: ‘Good old football with fans’ back soon says Ceferin

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin

Coronavirus: British Horseracing Authority to publish fixture list

Horses pass a green light on a road crossing as they head out to the gallops at Newmarket

Two men arrested during dawn raids on Newham and Romford brothels where eight women found

Detectives break into one of the brothels as part of a series of dawn raids in Newham and Romford. Picture: MPS

Bid to transform Old Spotted Dog in Forest Gate gets thumbs up from town hall

The Old Spotted Dog, a Grade II listed 15th century pub that fell into disrepair after it closed in 2004. Picture: Isabel Infantes
Drive 24