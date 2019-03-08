Video

Detectives return to East Ham crime scene in hunt for Newham and Leyton rapist

Do you know this man? The image was captured on a bus in Plaistow shortly before the first attack. Picture: MPS Archant

Detectives investigating a series of rapes and attempted sex attacks have returned to the scene of one assault to renew their appeal for information.

Detectives want to speak to this man following rapes in Newham and Leyton. Picture: MPS Detectives want to speak to this man following rapes in Newham and Leyton. Picture: MPS

Officers returned to Central Park Road, East Ham, late last night in a bid to find out more about an attempted rape last week.

It follows the release of video footage on Monday.

DCI Ann-Marie Waller, who now leads the investigation, said: "The investigation continues to progress at pace and, while my team is following a number of lines of inquiry, we are still keen to hear from the public.

"The footage and images that have been issued give a pretty clear picture of the man we are looking to trace. I would ask anyone who recognises him or who has information that could assist our investigation to get in contact immediately."

The CCTV was taken at 3.10am on Saturday, July 6 in Leyton before one of the attacks, and shows a man walking down the street who police want to trace.

In the first attack, police were called on Monday, July 1 at 2.40am to a street in Plaistow.

A 35-year-old woman was walking home when she was targeted from behind by a man who then raped her. He also stole her belongings.

The second was on Saturday, July 6 at 3.25am near Leyton underground station, where a woman was followed by a man and robbed. He also made sexual advances towards her.

The third was in Amethyst Road, Waltham Forest, at 4.20am the same day. A 31-year-old woman was approached by a man who then raped her. He also stole her things.

The fourth saw police called at about 3.30am on Thursday, July 11 to Central Park Road, East Ham.

A woman, aged 31, reported being followed by a man who threatened her and attempted to rape her. The man also stole her property.

Police have linked the incidents due to the similarities between the attacks.

The victims are being supported by trained officers with patrols stepped up where the attacks happened.

Police urged any lone women walking alone at night to remain vigilant, be mindful of their surroundings, and keep family and friends informed of where they are going.

If you see anything you think is suspicious, call 999 immediately.

Anyone who can identify the man should call 020 8217 7477 or 101 or tweet @MetCC.