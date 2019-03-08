Video

Gang targets pizza delivery driver in East Ham robbery

A pizza delivery driver was attacked by a gang of youngsters iin Napier Road, East Ham on Saturday, June 15. Picture: SUPPLIED Archant

This is the moment a gang of youths robs a pizza delivery man in East Ham.

The mob can be seen wrestling a moped away from the startled employee in Napier Road on Saturday at about 7.15pm.

An eyewitness said: "I just think what they were doing is absolutely disgusting. Their parents need to be aware of what they're doing.

"At the end of the day it's groups like that who are going to take a child away or be taken away themselves.

"The world we live in today is just a joke."

The 31-year-old said he first spotted the youngsters outside Nelson Primary School trying to rob a street cleaner before they targeted the moped driver.

Boys and girls ran at the motorcyclist after blocking the road and can be seen on video taking his moped after beating him off it.

But the gang fled when a passing motorist pulled up and challenged them.

"If he didn't pull up, the guy would have got more seriously injured. I don't know what might have happened to him," the eyewitness said.

He added that he thought the teens had come to the usually quiet neighbourhood for a party.

"They were all dressed up. It must have been before a house party and then it all kicked off," the young father said.

A neighbour reported it to the police who confirmed the driver who is in his 40s received minor injuries and had his bike and phone stolen.

The footage emerged in a week in which police were attacked with bottle and missiles outside Stratford Station by a gang of 100 youngsters after officers made an arrest following a suspected robbery.

"Parents need to be held accountable," the eyewitness said. "If you're child is carrying a knife or any other weapon, parents should get a year in jail.

"Kids may not care about themselves but they do care about their mums and dads."

A Met spokesman said: "No arrests have been made in connection with the robbery. Enquiries into the exact circumstances continue."

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org