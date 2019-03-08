Search

Advanced search

Family pay tribute to Forest Gate 'legend' killed in Kentish Town drive-by shooting

PUBLISHED: 18:35 12 September 2019 | UPDATED: 18:43 12 September 2019

Wilson Alexandre Garcia Varela was killed in a drive-by shooting in Kentish Town. Picture: Met Police

Wilson Alexandre Garcia Varela was killed in a drive-by shooting in Kentish Town. Picture: Met Police

Archant

The victim of a drive-by shooting in Kentish Town has been named as an "inspirational" man from Forest Gate.

Officers are continuing to appeal to the community to help identify the people who killed Wilson Alexandre Garcia Varela.

Police were called shortly before midnight on Sunday, September 8, to reports of a shooting on Malden Road and found Wilson, 24, suffering a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at 12.10am on Monday, September 9.

His next of kin were notified and formal identification has taken place.

A post-mortem examination that took place on Tuesday, September 10 found the cause of death to be a shotgun wound to the chest.

A spokesman for Wilson's family: "You will remain a legend for us all, your spirit will always and forever guide us like you used to.

"Thank you for being an inspiration to so many. We will love you forever. Always in our thoughts forever in our hearts. The race never stops."

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

Det Chf Insp Simon Stancombe from the specialist crime command said: "While our investigation continues to move at a pace, the motive for this shooting remains unclear.

You may also want to watch:

"It is hard to understand what could have led to this murder, and we need someone to tell us why this happened.

"Although we have made previous appeals, I am confident that there are people out there who either know why this happened, or who was responsible but have, so far, chosen not to come forward.

"While our investigation moves forward, there is a devastated family who are in limbo, desperately trying to fathom why Wilson has been so cruelly taken from them.

"Is there a reason Wilson was targeted? Was he even the intended victim of the shooting?

"Every day that these questions remain unanswered, Wilson's family continue to suffer the pain of not knowing.

"I urge anyone who can help us complete the picture of the circumstances surrounding this incident to search their conscience and do the right thing.

"Contact my detectives who are waiting to take your call. Help us to take a gun and the murderer that fired it, off the streets of Camden.

"Your call, even anonymously, could literally save lives."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 020 8358 0200.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

You can also visit www.fearless.org to pass on information anonymously.

If you need help or information to support someone you suspect is involved in knife crime, or you want assistance yourself, then you can visit www.knifefree.co.uk or #LondonNeedsYouAlive.

Most Read

Payout for ex-council managers after judge finds ‘improper influence’ led to dismissal

The Bridge Road depot where RMS is based. Dozens of employees were investigated in 2017-18 and several senior staff resigned. Picture: Polly Hancock

Plaistow stabbing: Two more arrests, second teen charged with murder of 18-year-old Santino Angelo Dymiter

Santino Angelo Dymiter died after being stabbed in Plaistow. Picture: Met Police

Shocking report reveals staff ‘slapped, shouted aggressively at’ vulnerable children at Plaistow respite centre

This respite centre on Dongola Road, Plaistow, has been shut-down with immediate effect after Ofsted was tipped-off about possible safeguarding issues.

East Ham MP Stephen Timms appeals for chance to fight next general election

Stephen Timms is appealing to constituency party members to reselect him as the Labour's candidate for East Ham at the next general election. Picture: Ken Mears

Upton Park man threatened to ‘cut up’ wife while brandishing knife at their Barking home

Barkingside Magistrates' Court. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Payout for ex-council managers after judge finds ‘improper influence’ led to dismissal

The Bridge Road depot where RMS is based. Dozens of employees were investigated in 2017-18 and several senior staff resigned. Picture: Polly Hancock

Plaistow stabbing: Two more arrests, second teen charged with murder of 18-year-old Santino Angelo Dymiter

Santino Angelo Dymiter died after being stabbed in Plaistow. Picture: Met Police

Shocking report reveals staff ‘slapped, shouted aggressively at’ vulnerable children at Plaistow respite centre

This respite centre on Dongola Road, Plaistow, has been shut-down with immediate effect after Ofsted was tipped-off about possible safeguarding issues.

East Ham MP Stephen Timms appeals for chance to fight next general election

Stephen Timms is appealing to constituency party members to reselect him as the Labour's candidate for East Ham at the next general election. Picture: Ken Mears

Upton Park man threatened to ‘cut up’ wife while brandishing knife at their Barking home

Barkingside Magistrates' Court. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Cricket: Essex batsmen forced to dig in

Tom Westley in batting action for Essex during Warwickshire CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at Edgbaston Stadium on 12th September 2019

London Lions sign centre Weaver

Trent Weaver in action last season (Pic: London Lions)

Farah wins Great North Run again as young Beagles show potential in inter-counties

Sir Mo Farah wins the Men's Elite Race during the 2019 Simplyhealth Great North Run in Newcastle.

Family pay tribute to Forest Gate ‘legend’ killed in Kentish Town drive-by shooting

Wilson Alexandre Garcia Varela was killed in a drive-by shooting in Kentish Town. Picture: Met Police

‘Electric cars are not milk floats’: ExCeL hosting of Formula E race gets green light from council

Formula E cars outside the ExCeL. Picture: Formula E
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists