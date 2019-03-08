Family pay tribute to Forest Gate 'legend' killed in Kentish Town drive-by shooting

Wilson Alexandre Garcia Varela was killed in a drive-by shooting in Kentish Town. Picture: Met Police Archant

The victim of a drive-by shooting in Kentish Town has been named as an "inspirational" man from Forest Gate.

Officers are continuing to appeal to the community to help identify the people who killed Wilson Alexandre Garcia Varela.

Police were called shortly before midnight on Sunday, September 8, to reports of a shooting on Malden Road and found Wilson, 24, suffering a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at 12.10am on Monday, September 9.

His next of kin were notified and formal identification has taken place.

A post-mortem examination that took place on Tuesday, September 10 found the cause of death to be a shotgun wound to the chest.

A spokesman for Wilson's family: "You will remain a legend for us all, your spirit will always and forever guide us like you used to.

"Thank you for being an inspiration to so many. We will love you forever. Always in our thoughts forever in our hearts. The race never stops."

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

Det Chf Insp Simon Stancombe from the specialist crime command said: "While our investigation continues to move at a pace, the motive for this shooting remains unclear.

"It is hard to understand what could have led to this murder, and we need someone to tell us why this happened.

"Although we have made previous appeals, I am confident that there are people out there who either know why this happened, or who was responsible but have, so far, chosen not to come forward.

"While our investigation moves forward, there is a devastated family who are in limbo, desperately trying to fathom why Wilson has been so cruelly taken from them.

"Is there a reason Wilson was targeted? Was he even the intended victim of the shooting?

"Every day that these questions remain unanswered, Wilson's family continue to suffer the pain of not knowing.

"I urge anyone who can help us complete the picture of the circumstances surrounding this incident to search their conscience and do the right thing.

"Contact my detectives who are waiting to take your call. Help us to take a gun and the murderer that fired it, off the streets of Camden.

"Your call, even anonymously, could literally save lives."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 020 8358 0200.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

You can also visit www.fearless.org to pass on information anonymously.

If you need help or information to support someone you suspect is involved in knife crime, or you want assistance yourself, then you can visit www.knifefree.co.uk or #LondonNeedsYouAlive.