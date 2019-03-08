Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Murder investigation launched after two people found dead in Custom House

PUBLISHED: 16:38 29 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:42 29 April 2019

Police have launched a murder investigation after two bodies were found inside a property in Vandome Close, Custom House. Picture: Google Maps

Police have launched a murder investigation after two bodies were found inside a property in Vandome Close, Custom House. Picture: Google Maps

Google Maps

A murder investigation has been launched after two people were found dead at a home in Custom House.

Police were called to Vandome Close at around 11.45am on Friday after concerns were raised about the welfare of somebody inside one of the properties.

Officers managed to gain entry and found the bodies of two people, both believed to be female.

You may also want to watch:

Detectives are working to formally identify the victims and trace their next of kin.

Det Chief Supt Richard Tucker said: “The launch of any murder investigation is naturally of concern to the local community and we have borough officers in the area supporting colleagues from the Homicide and Major Crime Command as they investigate the full circumstances.

“A crime scene is in place and we would encourage anyone with information about what may have happened at this premises to contact police on 101, quoting CAD 4303/26APR.”

No arrests have been made and enquiries continue.

Most Read

Man, 57, hospitalised after Canning Town stabbing

Cambus Road in Canning Town. Picture: Google.

Newham’s 25 bus route most ‘soiled’ with blood, urine, vomit and broken glass

A number 25 bus passes by the Bow Flyover.

Guilty: Heroin and crack dealers from East Ham and Stratford who boasted cash on Snapchat

Shuiab Omar Awadh, 24 and Bobo Faki, 19. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

‘Senseless’ system leaves Newham MS sufferers in without mobility benefit, new data shows

Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA.

Murder investigation launched after two people found dead in Custom House

Police have launched a murder investigation after two bodies were found inside a property in Vandome Close, Custom House. Picture: Google Maps

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man, 57, hospitalised after Canning Town stabbing

Cambus Road in Canning Town. Picture: Google.

Newham’s 25 bus route most ‘soiled’ with blood, urine, vomit and broken glass

A number 25 bus passes by the Bow Flyover.

Guilty: Heroin and crack dealers from East Ham and Stratford who boasted cash on Snapchat

Shuiab Omar Awadh, 24 and Bobo Faki, 19. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

‘Senseless’ system leaves Newham MS sufferers in without mobility benefit, new data shows

Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA.

Murder investigation launched after two people found dead in Custom House

Police have launched a murder investigation after two bodies were found inside a property in Vandome Close, Custom House. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Murder investigation launched after two people found dead in Custom House

Police have launched a murder investigation after two bodies were found inside a property in Vandome Close, Custom House. Picture: Google Maps

Dubois looking forward to summer showdown with unbeaten British rival

Daniel Dubois inspects his belt (pic Natalie Mayhew, Butterfly Boxing)

No chance of McAnuff quitting yet, he wants another crack at League Two!

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff lifts the National League trophy (pic: Simon O'Connor).

East London crowned Essex Intermediate Cup champions after win over rivals Romford

East London Rugby celebrate winning the Essex Intermediate Cup (Pic: Gary Bird)

West Ham don’t need luck to score a fabulous win at Tottenham

: Michail Antonio of West Ham United celebrates his goal during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists