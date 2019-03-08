Murder investigation launched after two people found dead in Custom House

Police have launched a murder investigation after two bodies were found inside a property in Vandome Close, Custom House. Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

A murder investigation has been launched after two people were found dead at a home in Custom House.

Police were called to Vandome Close at around 11.45am on Friday after concerns were raised about the welfare of somebody inside one of the properties.

Officers managed to gain entry and found the bodies of two people, both believed to be female.

Detectives are working to formally identify the victims and trace their next of kin.

Det Chief Supt Richard Tucker said: “The launch of any murder investigation is naturally of concern to the local community and we have borough officers in the area supporting colleagues from the Homicide and Major Crime Command as they investigate the full circumstances.

“A crime scene is in place and we would encourage anyone with information about what may have happened at this premises to contact police on 101, quoting CAD 4303/26APR.”

No arrests have been made and enquiries continue.