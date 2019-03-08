Murder investigation into death of Newham baby

Police have launched a murder investigation after the death of a 16-month-old girl from E13, Newham.

She was admitted to hospital after falling ill on Friday, September 13. She died four days later.

A post-mortem at Great Ormond Street Hospital gave cause of death as a head injury. Further tests are to take place.

The girl's identity is known and next of kin have been informed, but she is not currently being named.

Officers arrested a man, 36, on September 14 on suspicion of grievous bodily harm. He has been released on bail until mid-October.

Enquiries are ongoing.