Murder hunt launched in Stratford after teenager is stabbed in street fight

PUBLISHED: 07:59 04 September 2019 | UPDATED: 08:19 04 September 2019

Byford Close where teenage boy died after being stabbed in a street fight. Picture: Google

A teenager has died in east London following a fatal stabbing at Stratford.

A murder investigation has been started by detectives following the attack at Byford Close, off Vicarage Lane, last night.

Police were called by the ambulance service at 6.45pm following a report of a street fight.

They found a teenage boy with stab injuries. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene despite efforts of medics to keep him alive.

His family were later informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

A post-mortem examination and formal identification is due to take place.

There have been no arrests, Scotland Yard confirmed, but officers remain at the crime scene.

Detectives from the Met's Specialist Crime are heading the investigation.

A Criminal Justice and Public Order Act has been put in place across the whole borough of Newham until 12.30pm today, September 4.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to dial 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 6626/3 Sept, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

