Mum of stabbed teenager organises anti-knife crime conference

Champion Ganda. Picture: Met Police Archant

The mum of a teenager who was stabbed to death has organised a conference to raise awareness of knife crime.

Peguy Kato, the mother of teenager Champion Ganda. Picture: Arnaud Stephenson Peguy Kato, the mother of teenager Champion Ganda. Picture: Arnaud Stephenson

Peguy Kato, from Harold Hill, has organised the event in a bid to stop other families going through what she experienced six years ago.

"We have to communicate with our children," she said.

"Some parents don't know what's happening outside.

"We're going to talk about that, we're going to explain about gangs."

The free conference, taking place at Forest Gate Youth Centre, will feature speakers including an ex-gang member and police officers.

"It's going to be a chance for parents to ask questions," Peguy said.

"We want to get them involved in what is going on in their children's lives.

"We have to get them to notice."

Peguy's eldest son Champion Ganda died in the street in Forest Gate after he was knifed 11 times in a brutal attack that also involved belts and a hammer.

A 20-year-old man from Canning Town was jailed for 14 years for manslaughter in 2017 in relation to Champion's death.

The conference is the latest in a series of events to be organised by the All Champion's Charity, which was set up by Peguy in her 17-year-old son's name.

The charity, which was launched earlier this year, will focus on prevention, rehabilitation and support for families affected by knife crime.

It will be going into schools to talk to youngsters about the impact of knife crime as well as prisons to help rehabilitate those who have already been involved in gangs.

The charity will also give emotional support and counselling to people who have been affected.

"We want to help families," Peguy explained.

"We need to do something to help our children. We have suffered enough.

"When they killed my son it killed my family. When we kill families we kill communities."

The conference is taking place at the Forest Gate Youth Centre, Woodford Road, between 1pm and 4pm on Saturday, November 2.

For more information, visit allchampioncharity.org