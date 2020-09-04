Search

Advanced search

Mother of teenager shot dead in Forest Gate playground appeals for information on third anniversary

PUBLISHED: 07:53 04 September 2020 | UPDATED: 08:01 04 September 2020

“CJ was a fun, loving, kind and handsome young boy.

“CJ was a fun, loving, kind and handsome young boy." Picture: Met Police

Met Police

The mother of a 14-year-old who was shot dead in a Forest Gate park has made an emotional plea for witnesses on the third anniversary of her son’s death.

A £20,000 reward is also being offered by the Metropolitan Police Service to anyone who can provide information that leads to a conviction.

Corey Junior Davis was shot in the head at close range in a playground in Moore Walk. Despite an extensive investigation, no one has been convicted of his murder.

The 14-year-old – who was also known as CJ – had been socialising with a friend when the shooting happened at around 3pm on September 4 2017. He was taken to hospital but died the following day.

His mother, Keisha McLeod, said: “Three years ago today my life stopped and until my son’s murderer is brought to justice, I’m unable to move on or have any type of closure.

“CJ was a fun, loving, kind and handsome young boy. He loved dancing and would make us join in with his routines. He was incredibly talented and had so much to live for.

You may also want to watch:

“I won’t give up on my campaign for justice until my son’s killer is behind bars and that’s why I’m asking anyone with any information to speak to the police.”

Corey had been living with his uncle in south London for some months, but at the time of the murder was staying at his grandfather’s Forest Gate flat, just yards away from the playground where he was killed.

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Whellams from the Specialist Crime Command, who is leading the investigation, said: “It’s been a very complicated case but over time allegiances change and there may be people who couldn’t speak to police previously who are now prepared to help.

“Whatever anyone tells us will be treated sensitively and confidentially and we can protect them from any fear of retribution.

“We need people who were there at the time and who know what happened to put their trust in us, to come forward and to help give CJ’s family the answers and justice they deserve.”

Anyone who can help officers is asked to contact the dedicated incident room number on 020 8345 3775 or 101 or make contact via Twitter @MetCC.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Consultation launches into revised north Newham ward boundary proposals

The revised plans for ward boundaries in the north of Newham. Picture: LGBC

Man guilty of murdering women and hiding bodies in freezer

The bodies of Henriett Szucs and Mary Jane Mustafa were found in a freezer in Custom House. Pictures: Ellie Hoskins and Ayse Hussein.

Appeal after man repeatedly exposes himself at West Silvertown DLR station

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: BTP

Detective describes how Custom House murderer Zahid Younis lived ‘pattern of lies’

Zahid Younis has been found guilty of murder. Picture: Met Police

Manor Park neighbours demand ‘zero tolerance’ approach to stamp out flytipping

Neighbours in Manor Park want the council to get tougher on flytippers. Picture: Iqbal Hussain

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Consultation launches into revised north Newham ward boundary proposals

The revised plans for ward boundaries in the north of Newham. Picture: LGBC

Man guilty of murdering women and hiding bodies in freezer

The bodies of Henriett Szucs and Mary Jane Mustafa were found in a freezer in Custom House. Pictures: Ellie Hoskins and Ayse Hussein.

Appeal after man repeatedly exposes himself at West Silvertown DLR station

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: BTP

Detective describes how Custom House murderer Zahid Younis lived ‘pattern of lies’

Zahid Younis has been found guilty of murder. Picture: Met Police

Manor Park neighbours demand ‘zero tolerance’ approach to stamp out flytipping

Neighbours in Manor Park want the council to get tougher on flytippers. Picture: Iqbal Hussain

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Mother of teenager shot dead in Forest Gate playground appeals for information on third anniversary

“CJ was a fun, loving, kind and handsome young boy.

Mayor of London visits East Ham test centre to encourage people to download Test and Trace app

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan at the coronavirus testing facility in East Ham. Picture: Mayor of London's Office

Life sentence for ‘heartless’ man who murdered two women and hid their bodies in freezer

Zahid Younis has been found guilty of murder. Picture: Met Police

Man guilty of murdering women and hiding bodies in freezer

The bodies of Henriett Szucs and Mary Jane Mustafa were found in a freezer in Custom House. Pictures: Ellie Hoskins and Ayse Hussein.

West Ham United secure loan deal for England international Rachel Daly

West Ham United secure loan deal for England international Rachel Daly (Pic: West Ham United)