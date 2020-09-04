Mother of teenager shot dead in Forest Gate playground appeals for information on third anniversary

The mother of a 14-year-old who was shot dead in a Forest Gate park has made an emotional plea for witnesses on the third anniversary of her son’s death.

A £20,000 reward is also being offered by the Metropolitan Police Service to anyone who can provide information that leads to a conviction.

Corey Junior Davis was shot in the head at close range in a playground in Moore Walk. Despite an extensive investigation, no one has been convicted of his murder.

The 14-year-old – who was also known as CJ – had been socialising with a friend when the shooting happened at around 3pm on September 4 2017. He was taken to hospital but died the following day.

His mother, Keisha McLeod, said: “Three years ago today my life stopped and until my son’s murderer is brought to justice, I’m unable to move on or have any type of closure.

“CJ was a fun, loving, kind and handsome young boy. He loved dancing and would make us join in with his routines. He was incredibly talented and had so much to live for.

“I won’t give up on my campaign for justice until my son’s killer is behind bars and that’s why I’m asking anyone with any information to speak to the police.”

Corey had been living with his uncle in south London for some months, but at the time of the murder was staying at his grandfather’s Forest Gate flat, just yards away from the playground where he was killed.

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Whellams from the Specialist Crime Command, who is leading the investigation, said: “It’s been a very complicated case but over time allegiances change and there may be people who couldn’t speak to police previously who are now prepared to help.

“Whatever anyone tells us will be treated sensitively and confidentially and we can protect them from any fear of retribution.

“We need people who were there at the time and who know what happened to put their trust in us, to come forward and to help give CJ’s family the answers and justice they deserve.”

Anyone who can help officers is asked to contact the dedicated incident room number on 020 8345 3775 or 101 or make contact via Twitter @MetCC.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.