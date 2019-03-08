Fourth arrest after Stratford man is shot dead in Leyton

The 27-year-old from Stratford was shot dead in Lea Bridge Road, Leyton. Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

Police investigating the murder of a man from Stratford who was shot dead in Leyton have made a fourth arrest.

The 27-year-old victim, who has not been named by police, was gunned down outside a snooker club in Lea Bridge Road, on Sunday, July 7, following an argument.

Two other men suffered injuries.

Today detectives announced they have arrested a 34-year-old man on suspicion of murder and he has now been bailed to return to a police station next month.

Three other men have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A 26-year-old held shortly after the murder has been released under investigation, a 21-year-old was subsequently released with no further action and a 33-year-old arrested at Heathrow Airport hours after the shooting he been bailed to return to a police station in August.

Det Ch Insp Mark Wrigley, who is heading the murder hunt, is appealing for witnesses to come forward.

He said: "We understand the victim and two other men had gone to the snooker club. The victim was then involved in an altercation with another group and a number of shots were fired. Now a man has lost his life, two others are injured and we need the community to support us and help bring those responsible to justice.

"I would appeal to anyone who was in or near the Phoenix Club to pick up the phone and call police now.

"Anyone with information about this brutal crime can contact the incident room, where detectives are ready to support you and take your call."

Anyone with information can contact detectives at the incident room on 0208 345 3715, 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Any young people who either have information about violence they can visit www.fearless.org where they can pass on information anonymously.

Fearless is part of the Crimestoppers charity.