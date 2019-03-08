Man, 61, fighting for his life following attack in Plaistow Park

The 61-year-old man was attacked in Plaistow Park. Pic: Ken Mears Ken Mears

A 61-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was attacked in Plaistow Park.

The victim suffered a serious head injury following the attack on Thursday 30 at around 11.30am.

He was rushed to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Mohammed Metowlli, 23, from Bemersyde Point, Dongola Road in Plaistow, has bee charged with grievous bodily harm.

He appeared at Thames Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

A 29-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of GBH and has been released under police investigation.

Enquiries continue by officers from the North East Command Unit.

Anyone with information or witnesses are asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 2849/30May. Crimestoppers can be called anonymously on 0800 555 111.