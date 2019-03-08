Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Man, 61, fighting for his life following attack in Plaistow Park

PUBLISHED: 09:54 03 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:23 03 June 2019

The 61-year-old man was attacked in Plaistow Park. Pic: Ken Mears

The 61-year-old man was attacked in Plaistow Park. Pic: Ken Mears

Ken Mears

A 61-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was attacked in Plaistow Park.

The victim suffered a serious head injury following the attack on Thursday 30 at around 11.30am.

He was rushed to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Mohammed Metowlli, 23, from Bemersyde Point, Dongola Road in Plaistow, has bee charged with grievous bodily harm.

He appeared at Thames Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

A 29-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of GBH and has been released under police investigation.

Enquiries continue by officers from the North East Command Unit.

Anyone with information or witnesses are asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 2849/30May. Crimestoppers can be called anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

Construction company employee savaged by dog says he will ‘never work again’

Left: The Corbyn Construction facility in Albert Island. Right: Christophe Stanic after spinal surgery in 2018 and, below, Corbyn's director Michael Cusack. Pictures: Ken Mears/Christophe Stanic/Paul Bennett

Police make third arrest after Forest Gate stabbing

Police at the scene of the fatal stabbing. Picture: Luke Acton

First female Tube driver honoured with Upton Park station plaque

The unveiling of the tribute to Hannah Dadds. Picture: TfL

Travelodge set to create 35 new jobs with new Beckton hotel

Peter Gowers, CEO of Travelodge. Picture: TRAVELODGE

Man, 61, fighting for his life following attack in Plaistow Park

The 61-year-old man was attacked in Plaistow Park. Pic: Ken Mears

Most Read

Construction company employee savaged by dog says he will ‘never work again’

Left: The Corbyn Construction facility in Albert Island. Right: Christophe Stanic after spinal surgery in 2018 and, below, Corbyn's director Michael Cusack. Pictures: Ken Mears/Christophe Stanic/Paul Bennett

Police make third arrest after Forest Gate stabbing

Police at the scene of the fatal stabbing. Picture: Luke Acton

First female Tube driver honoured with Upton Park station plaque

The unveiling of the tribute to Hannah Dadds. Picture: TfL

Travelodge set to create 35 new jobs with new Beckton hotel

Peter Gowers, CEO of Travelodge. Picture: TRAVELODGE

Man, 61, fighting for his life following attack in Plaistow Park

The 61-year-old man was attacked in Plaistow Park. Pic: Ken Mears

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Orient to take on Cureton’s Stortford in pre-season

Jamie Cureton was Bishop's Stortford player-manager during the 2018/19 season (pic: George Philipou/TGS Photo).

West Ham United sign goalkeeper David Martin

Millwall goalkeeper David Martin in action during the FA Cup quarter final match at The Den (Pic: Steven Paston)

Neville: England Women ‘anxious’ in loss to New Zealand

England line up before their friendly with New Zealand (pic Daniel Hambury/PA)

Cricket: ‘Unlucky’ Cook happy to help Essex attack

Sam Cook in bowling action for Essex during Essex CCC vs Kent CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 30th May 2019

Man, 61, fighting for his life following attack in Plaistow Park

The 61-year-old man was attacked in Plaistow Park. Pic: Ken Mears
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists