Jailed: Thief who breached order that banned him from Stratford

Mohammed Diria has been banned from entering Stratford for two years. Pic: Newham Police Archant

A crook who stole a £200 betting receipt after rowing with a worker inside a bookies has been jailed after he ignored an order banning him from Stratford.

Mohammed Diria was served with an interim Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) last month banning him from the area after he admitted stealing the receipt on August 26.

The 38-year-old was tracked down by CCTV footage and subsequently arrested and charged with burglary.

Last week at Stratford Magistrates’ Court he was sentenced to a year-long community order, and ordered to pay £200 compensation for the burglary.

He was also jailed for six weeks for breaching the CBO and an addition 26 weeks for breaching a previous suspended sentence.

He will serve his sentences consecutively.

The court also granted police with two-year CBO which bans him from entering Stratford and associating with a named male when he is released from prison.

He is however allowed to enter Stratford to attend court hearings or any pre-arranged appointments with GP and probation meetings.