Appeal to trace car believed to have been stolen from Beckton with child inside

The car was reported missing from the Beckton Triangle Retail Park. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Police are appealing to find a car that is believed to have been stolen with a child inside.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The white Audi A3 was last seen at the Beckton Triangle Retail Park shortly before 12.20pm today (Thursday, August 20).

You may also want to watch:

It has the registration plate of GK20 AFU.

No further details have been revealed about the age of the child thought to have been in the car when it went missing.

Anyone who sees the car is asked to call 999 immediately.