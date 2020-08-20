Appeal to trace car believed to have been stolen from Beckton with child inside
PUBLISHED: 14:30 20 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:30 20 August 2020
Archant
Police are appealing to find a car that is believed to have been stolen with a child inside.
The white Audi A3 was last seen at the Beckton Triangle Retail Park shortly before 12.20pm today (Thursday, August 20).
It has the registration plate of GK20 AFU.
No further details have been revealed about the age of the child thought to have been in the car when it went missing.
Anyone who sees the car is asked to call 999 immediately.
