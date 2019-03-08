Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

East Ham iPhone fraudster caught with 50 fake handsets ordered to pay back almost £30k or face extra year in jail

PUBLISHED: 15:01 14 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:01 14 May 2019

Mirza Kamran of Benson Avenue, East Ham, has been ordered to pay back £28,261 after being jailed for scamming businesses out of thousands of pounds. Picture: KENT POLICE

Mirza Kamran of Benson Avenue, East Ham, has been ordered to pay back £28,261 after being jailed for scamming businesses out of thousands of pounds. Picture: KENT POLICE

Archant

An iPhone fraudster caught with more than 50 fake handsets has been ordered to pay back almost £30,000.

Mirza Kamran, of Benson Avenue, East Ham, scammed businesses out of thousands by purchasing genuine iPhones before claiming refunds after switching them for fakes. Picture: KENT POLICEMirza Kamran, of Benson Avenue, East Ham, scammed businesses out of thousands by purchasing genuine iPhones before claiming refunds after switching them for fakes. Picture: KENT POLICE

Mirza Kamran, of Benson Avenue, East Ham, scammed businesses out of thousands by purchasing genuine iPhones before claiming refunds after switching them for authentic-looking fakes.

The 38-year-old was jailed for two years and five months last July after pleading guilty to fraud by false representation, possessing an article for use in fraud, and possessing criminal property.

After sentencing, financial investigators from the Kent and Essex serious crime directorate looked into Kamran's assets.

They found he had valuables totalling £28,261 which a judge on May 8 ordered him to pay back within 28 days or face another year behind bars.

The fake handsets had nothing more than metal plates inside. Picture: KENT POLICEThe fake handsets had nothing more than metal plates inside. Picture: KENT POLICE

DI Alec Wood said: "Kamran committed fraud offences on a commercial scale and was responsible for cheating businesses out of tens of thousands of pounds.

"We could not allow him to continue to enjoy the financial benefits of his offending following his release from prison.

"He will now have to pay back a substantial amount of money or face a further 12 months behind bars. He has learned the hard way that crime does not pay."

You may also want to watch:

Kamran was caught when he purchased an iPhone from an Argos in Aylesford, Kent, in September 2017.

The shop assistant believed he was acting suspiciously and took a photo of the serial number printed on the box before finishing the sale.

Kamran left the store but returned minutes later asking for a refund, claiming the person he was buying it for wanted the phone in a different colour.

The cashier alerted a security guard when she noticed the serial number was different but they were unable to prevent Kamran from fleeing.

But his silver Honda Civic's registration number was passed to police.

Officers searched his home in April 2018 and found five fake Apple watches, 53 counterfeit iPhones, 48 genuine ones and 236 empty iPhone boxes.

Thirty-three of the 48 genuine iPhones were reported lost or stolen with one business hit with losses of £43,410 because of Kamran's offences.

The fake handsets had nothing more than metal plates inside.

Kamran was arrested at Heathrow Airport after returning from a trip to Pakistan.

The confiscation hearing was at Maidstone Crown Court.

Most Read

Boy stabbed in Beckton hospitalised

Police and ambulance crews found a 17-year-old boy with stab wounds on Tollgate Road, Beckton. Picture: Google.

Driver in hospital after bus crashes into lamppost on Barking Road

The bus crash happened in Barking Road. Picture: Luke Acton

Man, 40, stabbed in Plaistow

The man was stabbed near the junction of Cecil Road and Plashet Road. Picture: Google Maps

Teenager shot dead ‘after being asked where he was from’, court hears

Abdul Mayanja (Picture: Metropolitan Police)

Hammers fans ‘sick to death’ of ‘heavy-handed stewarding’ at home games

Greg Hobbs, Paul Colborne and Stephen Cross of West Ham United fan group Hammers United. Picture: JON KING

Most Read

Boy stabbed in Beckton hospitalised

Police and ambulance crews found a 17-year-old boy with stab wounds on Tollgate Road, Beckton. Picture: Google.

Driver in hospital after bus crashes into lamppost on Barking Road

The bus crash happened in Barking Road. Picture: Luke Acton

Man, 40, stabbed in Plaistow

The man was stabbed near the junction of Cecil Road and Plashet Road. Picture: Google Maps

Teenager shot dead ‘after being asked where he was from’, court hears

Abdul Mayanja (Picture: Metropolitan Police)

Hammers fans ‘sick to death’ of ‘heavy-handed stewarding’ at home games

Greg Hobbs, Paul Colborne and Stephen Cross of West Ham United fan group Hammers United. Picture: JON KING

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Embleton insists O’s visit Wembley ‘meaning business’ after past disappointments

Moses Odubajo celebrates scoring for Leyton Orient in the League One play-off final against Rotherham in 2014 (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Cricket: Harmer happy to help Essex cause

Simon Harmer in batting action for Essex during Essex CCC vs Nottinghamshire CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 15th May 2019

Care workers in Newham to get a pay rise of almost 30%

Cllr Mas Patel tabled the motion to increase care workers pay. Picture: Heartfulness UK

Edson Da Costa inquest: Swearing and threats from crowd made it hard to give first aid, claims officer

Edson Da Costa. Picture: submitted

Port of London Authority buys 3.7 acre Silvertown site

Royal Primrose Wharf is in Silvertown, close to the DLR station. Picture: Ken Mears
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists