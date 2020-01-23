Police discover cannabis haul at derelict Newham hotel

Cannabis plants were being removed from the building yesterday afternoon. Picture: Submitted Archant

A 24-year-old man has been arrested after police descended on a former pub and hotel in Plaistow earlier this week.

The building known as Elmsdown House in Portway, which is now being used as flats. Picture: Hannah Somerville The building known as Elmsdown House in Portway, which is now being used as flats. Picture: Hannah Somerville

The Met called at 3.30pm on Monday, January 20 to a report of what it called "suspicious circumstances" at the "derelict" building on the corner of Portway and Liddington Road.

Officers attended and forced their way into the building, which is known as Elmsdown House.

A Met spokesman said: "A large amount of cannabis plants was found inside. Following a search inside, a 24-year-old man was found and he was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the production of a class B drug. He has been taken into custody."

The building was formerly a pub called the Toby Tavern and also operated the Park Tavern Hotel, which closed in 2016.

Some of the rooms upstairs have been converted into flats and the ground floor was also occupied by a restaurant, Balkan Garden, until 2017.

A resident told the Recorder they had alerted police to a smell emanating from the building.

On Wednesday at 1pm, police including an officer in a forensic suit were seen in Portway, removing items from the building and putting them in a van.

A tattered police cordon lies by the front of the building on Wednesday afternoon. Picture: Hannah Somerville A tattered police cordon lies by the front of the building on Wednesday afternoon. Picture: Hannah Somerville

Enquiries continue.