Police raid Little Ilford address in drugs operation

A Little Ilford address has been raided by police in an operation targeting drugs and violence in the capital.

The property in Seventh Avenue was one of 11 searched by police on Thursday, November 21. The day before, officers raided 17 addresses across north London.

Across the operation, police arrested 30 men aged between 17 and 26 on suspicion of drug supply offences. One 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion of money laundering.

Nearly £17,000 cash, a Samurai sword, a CS canister and Class A and B drugs were among the catch for officers.

"We have listened to the concerns of the community and have taken, and will continue to take action," said Det Ch Insp Dave Kennett. "By targeting gang members and those responsible for the supply of Class A drugs, we can help to make communities safer and reduce the amount of violence on the streets."

The Met police said more than 80 officers took part in the action, which it described as "intelligence-led".