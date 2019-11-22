Search

Police raid Little Ilford address in drugs operation

PUBLISHED: 15:00 22 November 2019

Some of the drugs seized in the operation. Picture: MPS.

Some of the drugs seized in the operation. Picture: MPS.

MPS

A Little Ilford address has been raided by police in an operation targeting drugs and violence in the capital.

The property in Seventh Avenue was one of 11 searched by police on Thursday, November 21. The day before, officers raided 17 addresses across north London.

Across the operation, police arrested 30 men aged between 17 and 26 on suspicion of drug supply offences. One 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion of money laundering.

Nearly £17,000 cash, a Samurai sword, a CS canister and Class A and B drugs were among the catch for officers.

"We have listened to the concerns of the community and have taken, and will continue to take action," said Det Ch Insp Dave Kennett. "By targeting gang members and those responsible for the supply of Class A drugs, we can help to make communities safer and reduce the amount of violence on the streets."

The Met police said more than 80 officers took part in the action, which it described as "intelligence-led".

East Ham parents remortgage house to pay for daughter's pilot training course

Ayswariya Balachandran, 17, will train to become a pilot after her parents remortgaged their house to pay for her course. Picture: Tom Barnes

Jailed: Security guard from Manor Park who sexually abused teenage shoplifters

Zia Uddin was found guilty after a trial at Kingston Crown Court. Picture: Met Police

Canning Town nightclub wins right to stay open despite fraud and money laundering investigation

Canning Town's Fold nightclub has won the right to open its doors for now, despite a National Crime Agency investigation. Its fate is set to be decided by the licensing committee in the coming weeks. Picture: Ken Mears.

Boy, 17, stabbed in Plaistow

Prince Regent Lane in Plaistow. Picture: Google.

Stratford fraudster paid company funds into his own bank account

The former City of London worker was sentenced at Southwark Crown Court on Monday. Picture: Yui Mok/PA wire

