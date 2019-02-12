Detectives appeal to trace convicted Newham drug dealer

Detectives are appealing for help to trace a man wanted by police after failing to appear in court.

Arthur Khanye, from Newham, was sentenced in his absence on October 2, 2017 at Snaresbrook Crown Court to five years in prison after he was convicted of supplying Class A and B drugs.

The 29-year-old was arrested following a search of his home in 2016 by officers from the Trident and Area Crime Command who recovered a quantity of drugs.

DS Paul Deville said: “We have carried out extensive enquiries to locate Khanye after he failed to appear at court. Unfortunately, these have proven to be unsuccessful.

“I would urge anyone who knows of his whereabouts to contact police so that his attempts to evade justice can be stopped.”

Khanye was known to frequent North Woolwich as well as having connections with Essex.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at Trident on 020 8345 4125 or via 101.

Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 02SD/631436.