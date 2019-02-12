Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Detectives appeal to trace convicted Newham drug dealer

PUBLISHED: 07:28 19 February 2019 | UPDATED: 07:58 19 February 2019

Arthur Khanye was sentenced in his absence on October 2, 2017 at Snaresbrook Crown Court to five years in prison after he was convicted of supplying Class A and B drugs. Picture: MPS

Arthur Khanye was sentenced in his absence on October 2, 2017 at Snaresbrook Crown Court to five years in prison after he was convicted of supplying Class A and B drugs. Picture: MPS

Archant

Detectives are appealing for help to trace a man wanted by police after failing to appear in court.

Arthur Khanye, from Newham, was sentenced in his absence on October 2, 2017 at Snaresbrook Crown Court to five years in prison after he was convicted of supplying Class A and B drugs.

The 29-year-old was arrested following a search of his home in 2016 by officers from the Trident and Area Crime Command who recovered a quantity of drugs.

DS Paul Deville said: “We have carried out extensive enquiries to locate Khanye after he failed to appear at court. Unfortunately, these have proven to be unsuccessful.

“I would urge anyone who knows of his whereabouts to contact police so that his attempts to evade justice can be stopped.”

Khanye was known to frequent North Woolwich as well as having connections with Essex.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at Trident on 020 8345 4125 or via 101.

Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 02SD/631436.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Brick thrown at mum and two-year-old daughter in Canning Town

A brick of piece of paving was thrown at the windscreen of a car in Freemasons Road and New Barn Street. Picture: SUPPLIED

Teenage girls sexually assaulted after being followed around Westfield Stratford City

Police are appealing for help to identify this man. Picture: Met Police

Fraud complaints over get-rich-quick scheme that based itself at east London mosque

Al-Madina Mosque in Barking, MEN's former base of operations. Right from top: Co-founder Harun Rashid, current MEN CEO Haroon Qureshi and

Four men jailed for kidnap, false imprisonment and blackmail

Mohammed Kodoris, of Ilford, and Progghnamoy Chowdhury, of Manor Park. Photos: Met Police

Jailed: Thug who attacked woman in violent cashpoint mugging

Dwayer Jude has been jailed for two years and nine months. Pic: Met Police

Most Read

Air ambulance called to two-vehicle car crash

Air ambulance and emergency services at the scene. Picture: Edward Briscoe

Family risk losing home after shoddy extension had to be rebuilt - costing £34,000

Rachel and Simon Wade at their home in East Rudham, outside their extension they have had to demolish and rebuild after it was not built properly. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich woman banned from cafe for a year

A woman has been banned from Cafe 33 in Heartsease after being given a community protection warning. Picture: Archant

Road reopens after person cut out of vehicle in city centre crash

Fire crews are on the scene in Dereham Road. Photo: Denise Bradley

First homes in £85m Norwich scheme could be finished by spring - as riverside plaza inches closer

Work on St Anne's Quarter in Norwich city centre. Photo: Lauren Cope

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Detectives appeal to trace convicted Newham drug dealer

Arthur Khanye was sentenced in his absence on October 2, 2017 at Snaresbrook Crown Court to five years in prison after he was convicted of supplying Class A and B drugs. Picture: MPS

New programme teaches vital life-saving skills

GLL staff learning life-saving skills at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. Picture: Awil Mohamoud

Kingsford crowned Jason Leonard champions

Kingsford under-14’s face the camera (Pic: Thomas Quinn)

Maidenhead manager Devonshire: We deserved our victory at O’s

Craig Clay gets forward for Leyton Orient against Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Orient boss ‘angry’ previous standards were not met

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff brings the ball forward against Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists